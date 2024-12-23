Posted in: Dropout, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, TV | Tagged: Dimension 20, Dungeons & Drag Queens

Dropout Reveals Dimension 20: Dungeons & Drag Queens – Season 2

Dropout has confirmed a second season of Dimension 20: Dungeons & Drag Queens is on the way, to for release the first week of January

Article Summary Dropout confirms Dimension 20: Dungeons & Drag Queens returns for Season 2, premiering January 8, 2025.

Fans can expect more wild adventures, sexual innuendos, and drag culture references in the new season.

All four popular queens—Monét X Change, Bob the Drag Queen, Jujubee, and Alaska Thunderfuck—reprise their roles.

Season 2 airs before Brennan Lee Mulligan's sold-out live show at Madison Square Garden.

Dropout has revealed what the next season of Dimension 20 will be, as they are bringing back Dungeons & Drag Queens for a second season. The first season gained a ton of popularity only, especially with clips of the show basically being plastered all over TikTok and Instagram for the entire run, as social media went in hard for watching drag queens play Dungeons & Dragons. Now it appears we'll be getting more from the realm of Kelvorda, along with all the sexual innuendo and drag references you could ever want. They weren't entirely clear on the story, but honestly, that's to be expected as they never really reveal much of anything from these shows until they're airing them. But the bonus to the season is that all four queens from Season 1 have returned, so at the very least we know we're getting a return of their characters in a new setting. We have more info below as well as the latest trailer above, as Season 2 will kick off on January 8, 2025.

Dungeons & Drag Queens – Season 2

In season two, Dungeon Master Brennan Lee Mulligan will lead his Questing Queens on a brand new adventure – facing enemies and challenges more deadly than ever before. Season two cast will include the return of Monét X Change as Troyánn, Bob the Drag Queen as Gertrude, Jujubee as Twyla, and Alaska Thunderfuck as Princess. This new season of Dimension 20 will begin airing two weeks ahead of the sold-out live show led by Mulligan at Madison Square Garden, where Dimension 20's core cast will present Gauntlet at the Garden, a spinoff of Dimension 20 season The Unsleeping City, to a crowd of over 17,000.

Dimension 20

Heed the call of adventure and enter Dimension 20, where Game Master Brennan Lee Mulligan, joined by comedians and pro gamers, blends comedy with tabletop RPGs.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!