Adult Swim Fest Day #1: Eric Andre, Aqua Teen, Run The Jewels & More

With Adult Swim Fest set to go live and virtual in only a few hours (running Friday, November 13, and Saturday, November 14), Cartoon Network's late-night alter-ego has released a full rundown on what viewers can take a deep-dive into on the first day, starting at 2 pm ET (with a line-up of artists that should exactly what we need to drag our collective butts across the 5 pm finish line).

By now, most of you know that over the course of the two days you'll have a chance to check out never-before-seen performances (including Mastodon, Robyn from Club DOMO, and Kaytranada), live-stream watch parties (like Three Busy Debras and Space Ghost Coast to Coast), Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) debuting their Cyberpunk 2077 music video, a special edition of "Toonami," and more. Okay, fine! Want more? How about Tuca and Bertie and Aqua Teen Hunger Force panels? Maybe your earholes might like to know that Thundercat and Deftones are on the schedule? But the folks behind Rick and Morty are thinking "bigger picture" than just their "Celebration Panel"- flexing their corporate sponsorship muscles to offer viewers a number of opportunities to win some cool prizes (we're eyeing what's going on in The Citadel of Ricks Giftshop).

ADULT SWIM FEST (FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13, 2020)

Now's here's a look at the full schedule for the first day of Adult Swim Fest, offering a full rundown of all the music, watch parties, live performances/panels/programs, viewers giveaways, and more. Following that, we have a look at Friday's main highlights, updated with teasers released for certain panels:

9:05 PM EST – "Aqua Teen Hunger Force" (featuring a performance by Thundercat) Panel: With series co-creator Dave Willis and cast member Dana Snyder (Milkshake).

10:05 PM EST – "The Eric Andre Show" Panel: With Andre, Kitao Sakuria, Dan Curry, and moderator David Gborie.

11:25 PM EST – Run The Jewels X Cyberpunk 2077 Music Video Premiere: Including an exclusive interview with Killer Mike and El-P on cyberpunk, the future of Hip-Hop, and… robot genitals?!?

12:12 PM EST – Deftones New Song & Visual: "Passenger (Mike Shinoda Remix)"