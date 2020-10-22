Adult Swim Fest Guest Run The Jewels Drops "Yankee and the Brave" Vid

Last weekend, Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) took over Adult Swim's Toonami and tore down the late-night anime block with a raging performance of their latest album RTJ4. Not only that but we also learned that Adult Swim Fest will be running from November 13th-14th on YouTube, and the duo will be debuting their Cyberpunk 2077 music video. Not too shabby, right? But let's not forget the reason why you're here reading this right now: Killer Mike and El-P also let their fans know that the full-length music video for "Yankee and the Brave" would drop on Thursday at high noon (eastern time). Guess what?

We have it right here for you- so do us a favor by playing "Yankee and the Brave" nice and loud like we're doing right now (but it might be considered NSFW by some folks so pick your spots wisely since we don't want anyone getting fired, jailed, and/or divorced):

In addition, online attendees at next month's Adult Swim Fest can also look forward to a ton of never-before-seen performances (including Mastodon, and Robyn from Club DOMO) and live-streams (including Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show) as well as a special edition of Toonami. More details will bo one the way over the next couple of weeks, and you can sign up for updates on the line-up here. Being a bit Rick and Morty-obsessive, we're eyeing the calendar with an arched brow since November would seem like the natural month for the series to return. Could we be getting premiere news, or possibly a news break before the weekend and a special panel screening of the first episode on Saturday (with a possible premiere the next day)?

For those of you wise enough to check out Adult Swim at midnight on Saturday, you were treated to much more than just your weekly Toonami anime line-up. Holy Calamavote featured Run The Jewels going commercial-free and tearing through their first full performance of their critically-acclaimed new album RTJ4 in its entirety. "We're proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can't wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun," said the duo when the event was first announced. Joining them were Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea Gastelum, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme. Not too shabby, right? But just in case you missed it – or need to see it again – here's a look again: