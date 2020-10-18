Adult Swim Fest: Rick and Morty, Run The Jewels/Cyberpunk 2077 & More

For those of you wise enough to check out Adult Swim at midnight on Saturday, you were treated to much more than just your weekly Toonami anime line-up. Holy Calamavote featured Run The Jewels (Killer Mike and El-P) going commercial-free and tearing through their first full performance of their critically-acclaimed new album RTJ4 in its entirety. "We're proud to be a part of this initiative to encourage and enable voting and can't wait to finally perform our album RTJ4. This will be fun," said the duo when the event was first announced. Joining them were Pharrell Williams, 2 Chainz, Greg Nice, Gangsta Boo, DJ Cutmaster Swiff, Cochemea Gastelum, Zack De La Rocha, Mavis Staples, and Josh Homme. Not too shabby, right? But that wasn't all: viewers were also the first ones to learn about next month's Adult Swim Fest.

The virtual two-day event will be taking place on November 13th-14th on YouTube, and though it's still early we do have some preliminary details- starting with Run the Jewels debuting their Cyberpunk 2077 music video. In addition, online attendees can look forward to a ton of never-before-seen performances (including Mastodon, and Robyn from Club DOMO) and live-streams (including Rick and Morty and The Eric Andre Show) as well as a special edition of Toonami. More details will bo one the way over the next couple of weeks, and you can sign up for updates on the line-up here. Being a bit Rick and Morty-obsessive, we're eyeing the calendar with an arched brow since November seems like the natural month for the series to return. Could we be getting premiere news, or possibly a news break before the weekend and a special panel screening of the first episode on Saturday (with a possible premiere the next day)?

For now, it's all speculation so why not check out Run The Jewels tell you a little more about their part of Adult Swim Fest, followed by the teaser for the music video release of "Yankee and The Brave":