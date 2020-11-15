Adventure Time: Distant Lands- Obsidian: King Princess Sings "Monster"

With HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and Pendleton Ward's Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian set to debut this Thursday on the streaming service, WaterTower Music is offering fans a unique preview of the Marceline and Princess Bubblegum-focused adventure that finds the duo traveling to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom (and deep into their tumultuous past) to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. During its Comic-Con@Home panel over the summer, viewers were treated to Olivia Olson (Marceline) performing the song "Monster" from the special- and now they have a chance to hear the song performed by singer-songwriter King Princess (Cheap Queen)

HBO Max's Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian spins its tale on the streaming service beginning Thursday, November 19:

Here's a look back at the official trailer for Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian that also includes an introduction to new character Glassboy (voiced by Michaela Dietz)- with the special set to land on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19:

In 'Obsidian,' when a powerful and dangerous dragon breaks free from its prison beneath the Glass Kingdom, Glassboy—a young bookworm—sets out to find the legendary hero who first defeated the dragon centuries ago: Marceline the Vampire Queen. Marcy, now living in domestic bliss with Princess Bubblegum, is apprehensive about revisiting the Glass Kingdom. It's a place that holds bad memories for her and Bubblegum. With the help of Glassboy and some new friends, Marceline and Princess Bubblegum will have to confront their rocky past as they face off against an ancient foe.

In September, the streaming service and Cartoon Network released the "BMO Mixtape" to compliment the big-little hero's space adventure that included "Eternity With You (Ft. Michaela Dietz) [Gilligan Moss Mix]"- a new song from the upcoming special that you can check out here: