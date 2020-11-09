Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian Releases Trailer. Key Art

Over the past few months, HBO Max, Cartoon Network, and Pendleton Ward offered viewers sneak previews of the Marceline and Princess Bubblegum-focused adventure that proved to be music to their ears. Now they're getting a look at the official trailer for Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian along with poster key art for the special, set to premiere on Thursday, November 19. When an old enemy reawakens in the Glass Kingdom, Marceline and Princess Bubblegum will be forced to face down demons from both the past and the all-too-real present.

Here's your look at the first official trailer for Adventure Time: Distant Lands – Obsidian that also includes an introduction to new character Glassboy (voiced by Michaela Dietz)- with the special set to land on HBO Max on Thursday, November 19:

In 'Obsidian,' when a powerful and dangerous dragon breaks free from its prison beneath the Glass Kingdom, Glassboy—a young bookworm—sets out to find the legendary hero who first defeated the dragon centuries ago: Marceline the Vampire Queen. Marcy, now living in domestic bliss with Princess Bubblegum, is apprehensive about revisiting the Glass Kingdom. It's a place that holds bad memories for her and Bubblegum. With the help of Glassboy and some new friends, Marceline and Princess Bubblegum will have to confront their rocky past as they face off against an ancient foe.

In September, the streaming service and Cartoon Network released the "BMO Mixtape" to compliment the big-little hero's space adventure that included "Eternity With You (Ft. Michaela Dietz) [Gilligan Moss Mix]"- a new song from the upcoming special that you can check out here:

During this summer's Comic-Con@Home panel, viewers were treated to a sneak preview spotlighting Marceline and Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom (and deep into their tumultuous past) to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe. But this "sneak preview" is a special one: along with a look at the official artwork, we also have Olivia Olson (Marceline) performing the original song "Monster" from the special (auto set for the 34:55 mark):