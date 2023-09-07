Posted in: Cartoon Network, Max, TV | Tagged: adventure time, cartoon network, jinkx monsoon, Justin Roiland, Lemongrab, max

Adventure Time: Doctor Who Star Jinkx Monsoon Replaces Justin Roiland

Thanks to Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, it appears Doctor Who star Jinkx Monsoon has replaced Justin Roiland (Rick and Morty) as Lemongrab.

When it comes to Justin Roiland, the focus over the past couple of weeks has been on moving on from him. With Hulu's Solar Opposites, we've seen Dan Stevens (Legion) take over as Korvo and add a nice voice contrast to the rest of the family that works. But the biggest waiting game right now has to do with Adult Swim's Rick and Morty – the Emmy Award-winning animated series co-created by Roiland and Dan Harmon. With the seventh season kicking off in October, millions of fans are waiting patiently (???) to hear who the new voice actor or actors are that are taking over the dimension-hopping duo. But while Cartoon Network's late-night programming block plans on making us wait a little longer on that, the release of Cartoon Network Studios, Max, and showrunner & executive producer Adam Muto's 10-episode animated series Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake. has confirmed another role that Roiland is no longer voicing. With Lemongrab making their return in the latest episode of the spinoff series, we learn that Doctor Who star Jinkx Monsoon has taken on the role (as well as Normulon). It's not clear if an official statement will be released regarding the recasting or if it will be another example of "moving onward, not looking back."

With the animated series currently streaming, here's a look back at the official trailer for Max's Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake, followed by the official overview and sneak preview that were previously released:

Based on characters from the beloved "Adventure Time" franchise, this brand-new 10-episode series set in the land of Ooo follows the alternate universe versions of Finn & Jake on a multiverse-hopping journey towards self-discovery. When Fionna and her sidekick Cake find themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful new foe, they have no choice but to seek the help of former Ice King Simon Petrikov.

