AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party to Rock Arlington with Free Fun

Comrades! El Presidente reports on AEW's free Texas bash. Meet wrestling stars, score early tickets, and join the revolution at Texas Live! on Nov 20th!

Greetings, my fellow comrades in professional wrestling fandom! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxurious underground bunker beneath the streets of Arlington, Texas. Today, I bring you exciting news about the upcoming AEW All In: Texas event that has me more thrilled than the time Fidel Castro and I snuck into a lucha libre show disguised as masked luchadores!

Comrades, mark your calendars for Wednesday, November 20th, because AEW is throwing a free kickoff party that promises to be more electrifying than the time I accidentally touched a live wire while trying to tap into the CIA's communication network! This spectacular soirée will take place at Texas Live! in Arlington from 6-9 PM CT, and let me tell you, it's going to be hotter than the inside of a humidor on a summer day in Havana!

Now, you might be wondering, "El Presidente, why should I, a humble member of the proletariat, attend this capitalist wrestling extravaganza?" Well, let me count the ways, comrades! First and foremost, this party is celebrating the upcoming AEW All In: Texas event, which will be held on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at the magnificent Globe Life Field. This momentous occasion marks the first time an AEW pay-per-view has graced the great state of Texas with its presence. It's like when I first brought the joy of professional wrestling to my own country by hosting "Dictators in Tights" – a revolutionary event, if I do say so myself!

But wait, there's more! At this kickoff party, you'll have the opportunity to rub elbows with the stars of AEW and Ring of Honor. And when I say "rub elbows," I mean it in the most hygienic, socially-distanced way possible – we don't want another incident like the Great Suplex Sneeze of '98, do we? The current lineup includes the legendary Dustin Rhodes, the charismatic Jeff Jarrett, the fierce Thunder Rosa, the captivating Athena, the dashing Sammy Guevara, the speedy Outrunners, and the terrifying Abadon. Of course, this star-studded roster is subject to change faster than my political alliances during an election year!

Now, comrades, I know what you're thinking: "El Presidente, this sounds too good to be true! What's the catch?" Well, I assure you, there is no catch! This event is as free as the air we breathe (which, coincidentally, is also something I'm considering taxing in my country). Not only will you get to mingle with wrestling royalty, but you'll also have the chance to view rare AEW memorabilia, purchase exclusive merchandise, and even watch that evening's episode of AEW Dynamite live on the big screens at Texas Live!, which is admittedly going to be a big hit to the ratings.

But wait, there's even more! Those who attend this kickoff party will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase tickets for AEW All In: Texas before they go on sale to the general public. It's like when I used to let my most loyal supporters buy bread before the masses – except this time, instead of bread, it's something even more vital: wrestling tickets!

As your benevolent leader in all things wrestling, I must stress the importance of staying informed about this event. Keep your eyes glued to AllEliteWrestling.com for the latest updates on the kickoff party. And remember, comrades, information is power – unless it's information about my offshore bank accounts, in which case, it's purely fictional and any CIA agents reading this should disregard it immediately.

My dear comrades, the AEW All In: Texas Kickoff Party is shaping up to be an event more memorable than the time I arm-wrestled Hulk Hogan for control of Florida (don't ask, it's classified). So, put on your best wrestling t-shirt, practice your elbow drops, and get ready for a night of socialist… I mean, sensational wrestling celebration!

This is El Presidente, signing off from my secret Texas hideout. I'd tell you what historic landmark is underneath, but I wouldn't want you to remember it. I leave you with this, comrades: in wrestling, as in life, always watch out for the foreign objects!

