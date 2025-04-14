Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Triple H, Vince McMahon, wrestling

WWE Shocker: Triple H Buries Vince McMahon Over Controlling Booking

Comrades! El Presidente reports on Triple H trashing Vince McMahon's controlling ways! Even dictators think scripted promos are too authoritarian for wrestling!

Article Summary Triple H exposes Vince McMahon's oppressive control over WWE booking, igniting a fierce creative rebellion.

Scripted promos become a battleground where creativity clashes with authoritarian booking methods.

In a nod to DX’s wild improvisation, Triple H recalls days of unscripted and bold wrestling moves.

El Presidente's struggles with the CIA mirror Triple H's previous creative frustrations in WWE.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury underground bunker where I am avoiding both the American CIA and my mother-in-law who is visiting for the weekend! Both are equally dangerous, but only one brings questionable casseroles!

Today, I bring you news that has shocked the wrestling world more than the time Fidel Castro and I crashed a WWE house show in 1997 and he hit Mankind with a steel chair! (Mick Foley still sends Castro angry letters, not knowing he has passed. Such dedication!)

Triple H, the current head of WWE Creative and the man who has wielded more sledgehammers than my entire national defense force combined, has done something truly revolutionary – he has publicly criticized his father-in-law, Vince McMahon!

According to transcriptions from our comrades at Fightful, The Game appeared on the High Performance Podcast and detailed how controlling McMahon became over the years, particularly when it came to scripting promos.

"He was much more controlling, especially as he got older, much more controlling," Triple H explained, reminding me of my own controlling tendencies when I insist all citizens must watch my weekly television address or face gentle re-education in the countryside.

Triple H recalled the early days of DX when they were free to improvise, saying, "Nobody was scripting anything. We were doing our own thing, most times we were coming back and he was mad at us and screaming at us, 'We're gonna get thrown off the air, goddamnit, don't do that again.'"

Comrades, this reminds me of when my good friend Kim Jong-un and I tried to start our own wrestling promotion called "Democratic People's Republic of Wrestling." We had complete creative freedom until we realized neither of us knew how to wrestle or book matches! The only finisher either of us knew was called "Economic Sanctions" and it was just us crying in the corner of the ring!

The most fascinating part of Triple H's interview came when he described the moment Vince tried to script DX for the first time. Triple H and Shawn Michaels were handed scripts, to which The Heartbreak Kid responded in the most capitalist way possible – by crumpling the paper, throwing it at Vince, and declaring, "I ain't saying any of this ****."

Such bravery! Such defiance! Not since my finance minister told me "perhaps we shouldn't build a solid gold statue of you riding a horse" have I witnessed such courage! (He now manages our northern potato farm, by the way.)

Triple H also mentioned how Vince would question him about NXT, saying, "'Why are you doing it like that?' 'Because it's working for me.'" Such revolutionary thinking! This is like when the American CIA questioned why I needed six swimming pools in my palace. "Because it's working for me, Agent Johnson!"

Even Pat Patterson would apparently try to change Vince's mind about bad creative ideas, with Triple H recalling Patterson saying, "'Vince wants to do this thing and it's so stupid. Let's do this instead.'" Triple H would respond, "'Pat, I talked to him until I was blue in the face. You go talk to him.'"

This, comrades, reminds me of trying to convince Muammar Gaddafi that wearing all gold everything to a United Nations meeting was perhaps "too much." Some battles cannot be won!

For El Presidente, this revelation shows that even in the capitalist wrestling empire, creative control is the ultimate power struggle – much like my ongoing struggle with the American CIA over who controls the thermostat in my palace. (They keep trying to freeze me out, but I have the warmth of socialism to keep me comfortable!)

Until next time, comrades – keep your suplexes strong and your promos unscripted!

