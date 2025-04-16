Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Grand Slam, wrestling

AEW Grand Slam: Mexico to Bring Dynamite South of the Border in June

Comrades! Your El Presidente reports on AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, AEW's historic Mexico debut that even Trump's tariffs can't stop!

Article Summary AEW Grand Slam storms Arena México on June 18—lucha libre and American grapplers unite, ¡viva la revolución!

Tony Khan and CMLL spark historic partnership that no Yankee embargo—or CIA—can stop, comrades!

Legendary Arena México welcomes AEW stars for a wrestling fiesta worthy of socialist heroes and villains.

International wrestling solidarity expands; capitalist borders tremble before the power of spandex-clad unity!

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my underground bunker beneath a piñata factory in Acapulco where I am currently hiding from both the American CIA and Tony Khan's lawyers after attempting to book myself in a match against Chris Jericho! Today, I bring you exciting news that has the wrestling world buzzing faster than my Minister of Finance embezzles funds from our national treasury!

All Elite Wrestling has announced they will be bringing AEW Grand Slam: Mexico to the historic Arena México in Mexico City on Wednesday, June 18. This marks the first time an AEW event has ever been held in Mexico, comrades, and your El Presidente could not be more excited if they announced the nationalization of oil companies!

The event, which will be a special episode of AEW Dynamite, will air live on TBS in the United States, Fox Sports Mexico locally, and stream on Max for those who prefer to watch wrestling on their smartphones while hiding from government agents. Tickets for this historic event will go on sale Saturday, April 26 at 10 AM local time via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com.mx.

This partnership between AEW and CMLL reminds me of the time I attempted to form an alliance with Fidel Castro to create our own wrestling promotion called "Revolutionary Championship Wrestling." Unfortunately, the American CIA infiltrated our operations and replaced all our ring ropes with licorice, which, while delicious, provided very poor support for our aerial maneuvers. The main event between myself and Fidel ended prematurely when we both crashed through the canvas after attempting simultaneous moonsaults. Such treachery!

The announcement of AEW coming to Arena México is significant, comrades, as this venue is considered the cathedral of lucha libre. Built in 1956, this arena has hosted countless legendary Mexican wrestlers throughout the decades, including El Santo, Blue Demon, and Mil Máscaras. Now, it will welcome the stars of AEW to its hallowed grounds.

I once had the privilege of wrestling in Arena México myself, though it was technically at 3 AM after my secret police "convinced" the night watchman to let us in. My opponent was a reluctant Muammar Gaddafi, who despite his protests that he "knew nothing of wrestling," executed a surprisingly effective Argentine backbreaker. The crowd of three janitors and a stray dog gave us a standing ovation!

What makes this announcement particularly intriguing is the expansion of the company's partnership with CMLL (Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre), one of Mexico's oldest and most prestigious wrestling promotions. This collaboration opens the not-so-forbidden door even wider for further crossover matches between AEW and CMLL talent. Imagine the possibilities, comrades! The dream matches alone would make even the most hardened socialist weep tears of joy!

The timing of this event is also perfect, as it allows AEW to capitalize on the growing international interest in their product. Just as socialism will eventually spread to all corners of the globe, so too does professional wrestling continue to expand its reach across borders!

I must also point out how this move by AEW demonstrates the power of the working class coming together across national boundaries. While capitalist corporations seek to divide us, wrestling promotions unite fans from different countries in appreciation of the art of simulated combat! This is why I have always supported professional wrestling as a tool for advancing socialist ideals. That, and the fact that spandex is an extremely efficient use of textile resources.

For fans interested in more information about this historic event, AEW encourages registering to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider. I myself have already registered under seventeen different email addresses, though I suspect Tony Khan may have blocked "ElPresidente@DictatorNet.gov" after my repeated requests to book a Dynamite in my presidential palace.

This marks another significant step in AEW's international expansion, following their successful shows in Canada and the United Kingdom. Who knows where they might go next? Perhaps they will consider my invitation to hold an episode of Collision in my underground bunker? I have assured Tony Khan that the occasional sounds of political prisoners are merely enthusiastic fans practicing their chants, just like at WWE events!

Until more details emerge about the card for AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, wrestling fans can only speculate about what matches we might see. But one thing is certain – June 18 will be a historic night for both AEW and lucha libre!

This is your El Presidente, signing off! And remember, comrades, in wrestling as in revolution, victory comes to those who execute the perfect superkick when the referee isn't looking!

