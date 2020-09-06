AEW All Out Results – Chris Jericho Dumped in Giant Vat of Mimosas

It's been a wild ride at AEW All Out, and the night is nearly at its end. But there are two matches left, two highly anticipated matches, and one of them, the next one, has a two vats of orange juice and champagne at ringside. Yes, it's time for Mimosa Mayhem.

Alex Marvez interviews Chris Jericho backstage. Jericho talks up his feud with Orange Cassidy. Jericho says it was an experiment to see if he could make Cassidy into a main event draw, and after all the violence for fourteen weeks, it was successful. Cassidy is a legit main event draw today in AEW, and he can thank Jericho. But Jericho makes main event stars and makes dreams come true, but he also ends them. The Orange Cassidy experiment ends tonight; Jericho is gonna hit him with the Judas Effect, tap him out, and then throw him into a vat of mimosas. Tonight, Cassidy is done at the hands of the demo god.

Orange Cassidy comes to the ring for the penultimate match of All Out. Jericho comes out next as Cassidy examines the mimosa tanks. The crowd (about 750 people in the upper bowls, plus wrestlers and staff at ringside) sings Jericho's theme song loudly. It feels… right. This match can end by pinfall, submission, or submerging your opponent in a giant vat of mimosas. But let's be real here – we know there are only one of those ways that will be a satisfying ending. The men get topless, and the match gets started.

AEW All Out Results – Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho – Mimosa Mayhem Match

After some tension at the start, Jericho hits the Codebreaker as the first move of the match. He gets a two-count.

Jericho whips Cassidy around the ring a bit. He knocks him to the apron, and Cassidy's foot grazes the mimosa tank. Jericho dunks his head in it a little.

Jericho breaks a cocktail tray over Cassidy's head and tries to toss him into the mimosa tank, but Cassidy tosses him off the ringside platform onto the floor. He follows with a dive off the platform, and they battle at ringside, then back up to the platform at the other side of the ring, where they trade punches over the mimosas.

Cassidy tries a hurricanrana off the top rope to get Jericho in the tub, but Jericho catches him. He tries to powerbomb him in, but when that fails, he powerbombs onto a table containing a champagne bucket.

Jericho gets Floyd the baseball bat, but before he can use it, Cassidy superkicks him, then hits him with the champagne bucket. They end up back in the ring.

Cassidy ends up on the apron right above the tank, and Jericho hits his springboard dropkick. Cassidy teeters on the edge but makes his way back inside, where he hits a Michinoku driver on Jericho.

Jericho gets the Walls of Jericho on Cassidy. Cassidy crawls to the ropes. There are no rope breaks, but he manages to grab a large cup of mimosa, which he tosses in Jericho's face.

Cassidy hits the Superman punch. He tosses Jericho over the ropes onto the platform. And Jericho's leg splashes in the vat.

Cassidy climbs to the second rope and tries to punch Jericho in, but Jericho stops him. Cassidy rams his head into the turnbuckles. They climb up the ropes and grapple, with Jericho pushing Cassidy back into the ring. But Cassidy pops up, jumps back up, and hits a hurricanrana and then a running kick and a DDT, which gets a two-count.

Cassidy climbs slowly to the top ropes and jumps off… into a Codebreaker. Two-count.

Jericho tries to toss Cassidy into the mimosa, but the mimosa blocks it. Jericho gets him up on second rope outside, trying for a Razor's Edge. Cassidy punches out of it, but Jericho is still on the ropes.

Two Superman punches later, and Jericho is submerged in the mimosa tank.

This match delivered on its purpose, which was to see Chris Jericho submerged in a tank full of mimosa and also, I guess, to put Cassidy over. All that stuff Jericho said at the beginning of this match? Totally true now. He's made a star out of Cassidy at All out tonight. Fun match, and a good break between the sadness of the last match and the main event.

Speaking of which, Bleeding Cool's live coverage of the AEW All Out PPV continues, and as AEW cleans up the ring, we're gonna get ready for the final part of our live report. See you soon for the results of Jon Moxley vs. MJF.