AEW All Out Results: Private Party Beats Dark Order at the Buy-In

Welcome to Bleeding Cool's live ongoing coverage of AEW All Out. After Joey Janela got a win over Serpentico for the first match of the night, that leaves one more match for the Buy-In. Originally, Britt Baker vs. Big Swole in a Tooth and Nail match was supposed to be on the pre-show, but Tony Khan switched it up after there was some backlash saying that match should be on the main card. As a result, AEW added Private Party vs. The Dark Order at the last minute yesterday to take it's place on The Buy-In. The Dark Order's 3 and 4, otherwise known as John Silver and Alex Reynolds, come out first, followed by Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy.

AEW All Out Buy-In Pre-Show – Private Party vs. Dark Order

Private Party controls the early match, making quick tags and hitting combo movies.

Commentary goes hard on painting Private Party as young and inexperienced, which leads nicely into Silver getting the better of Kassidy due to said inexperience.

Dark Order works over Kassidy, keeping him from getting a tag.

But he does get that, eventually. A hot tag, in fact.

Marq Quen hits all the impressive flippy moves, taking on both members of Dark Order.

It devolves into a brawl, but John Silver hits a sick stomp onto Private Party as they're attempting to do Silly String.

Now Quen is in trouble and Silver nearly pins him.

Dark Order sets up a double superplex from opposite corners, but get knocked into the ring instead.

But Dark Order dodges a senton and 450 and nearly pin Quen with a series of moves ending in a German Suplex pin.

Things settle into a little more back and forth until Private Party hit Gin and Juice out of nowhere on Silver. Quen gets the pin.

Good match, and now there are just five minutes until All Out starts. Commentary sold how badly both of these teams needed a win, and Private Party got it. For Dark Order, they'll have to answer to Mr. Brodie Lee later. Stick with Bleeding Cool for All Out coverage tonight. I'll be back with a new article after each match with the results.