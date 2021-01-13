AEW Announces New Livestreamed 2020 Awards Show

2020 wasn't a year to be celebrated by pretty much anyone's measure, but that hasn't stopped AEW from announcing an upcoming awards show to celebrate the best that 2020 had to offer in terms of AEW wrestling. The 1st annual AEW awards will stream on the Bleacher Report app on January 27th, awarding winners in nine categories as voted on by fans.
Awards will be presented at the show by Shaquille O'Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp. To vote, head to www.AEWAwards.com. Nominees follow:
Best Moment on the Mic:
- MJF "We Deserve Better" Speech
- Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match
- Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation
- Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill
- Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho
Biggest Surprise:
- Matt Hardy's Debut
- Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody
- Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One
- Sting's AEW Debut
- Miro revealed as Best Man
Breakout Star – Male:
- Orange Cassidy
- Darby Allin
- Eddie Kingston
- John Silver
Breakout Star – Female:
- Hikaru Shida
- Anna Jay
- Tay Conti
- Big Swole
- Penelope Ford
Biggest Beatdown:
- Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy
- Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family
- Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables
- Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley
- The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl
High Flyer Award:
- Rey Fenix
- Marq Quen
- Nick Jackson
- PAC
Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:
- Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle
- The Parking Lot Brawl
- The Bunkhouse Match
- Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker
Biggest WTF Moment
- Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault
- Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart
- Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW
- Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida
- Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing
LOL Award
- Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair
- Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone
- Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool
- Inner Circle Vegas Trip
Best Twitter Follow
- MJF
- Orange Cassidy
- Dr. Britt Baker
- Nyla Rose
Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year
- Stadium Stampede
- Moxley wins AEW Championship
- Shida wins AEW Women's Championship
- Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks
- Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody
- The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title