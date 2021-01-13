AEW Announces New Livestreamed 2020 Awards Show

2020 wasn't a year to be celebrated by pretty much anyone's measure, but that hasn't stopped AEW from announcing an upcoming awards show to celebrate the best that 2020 had to offer in terms of AEW wrestling. The 1st annual AEW awards will stream on the Bleacher Report app on January 27th, awarding winners in nine categories as voted on by fans.

Awards will be presented at the show by Shaquille O'Neal, Bert Kreischer, Chael Sonnen, Curtis Granderson, Camille Kostek, Kevin Hefferman, Steve Lemme, Ron Funches, Danielle Fishel Karp and Jensen Karp. To vote, head to www.AEWAwards.com. Nominees follow:

Best Moment on the Mic:

MJF "We Deserve Better" Speech

Cody Rhodes accepts Dog Collar Match

Jon Moxley accepts Inner Circle Invitation

Brandi Rhodes confronts Jade Cargill

Orange Cassidy Debates Chris Jericho

Biggest Surprise:

Matt Hardy's Debut

Jake the Snake Roberts confronts Cody

Brodie Lee arrives as The Exalted One

Sting's AEW Debut

Miro revealed as Best Man

Breakout Star – Male:

Orange Cassidy

Darby Allin

Eddie Kingston

John Silver

Breakout Star – Female:

Hikaru Shida

Anna Jay

Tay Conti

Big Swole

Penelope Ford

Biggest Beatdown:

Inner Circle jumps Orange Cassidy

Dark Order attacks Nightmare Family

Nyla Rose puts Riho + Shida through tables

Brian Cage sneak attacks Jon Moxley

The Nightmare Family and Inner Circle brawl

High Flyer Award:

Rey Fenix

Marq Quen

Nick Jackson

PAC

Hardest Moment to Clean Up After:

Orange Cassidy drops orange juice on The Inner Circle

The Parking Lot Brawl

The Bunkhouse Match

Big Swole dumps garbage on Dr. Britt Baker

Biggest WTF Moment

Cody Rhodes steel cage moonsault

Sammy Guevara hit by golf cart

Kenny Omega wins AEW World Championship and walks out of AEW

Bloody Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida

Young Bucks frog splash off the stadium railing

LOL Award

Jericho + MJF: Le Dinner Debonair

Britt Baker waxes Tony Schiavone

Young Bucks kick MJF into a pool

Inner Circle Vegas Trip

Best Twitter Follow

MJF

Orange Cassidy

Dr. Britt Baker

Nyla Rose

Bleacher Report PPV Moment of the Year

Stadium Stampede

Moxley wins AEW Championship

Shida wins AEW Women's Championship

Omega + Page defeat The Young Bucks

Darby Allin wins TNT Title from Cody

The Young Bucks win AEW Tag Team title