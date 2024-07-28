Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Battle of the Belts, AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision & Battle of Belts XI: Path to All In Heats Up

AEW delivers thrilling action in Collision & Battle of Belts XI, setting the stage for All In. New champions crowned, rivalries intensified in star-studded night.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) delivered a spectacular night of action with their latest offering of AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XI, broadcast live from the Esports Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event, part of the "Path to AEW All In: Summer Series," showcased the company's depth of talent and storytelling prowess, further cementing AEW's position as a thriving force in the professional wrestling landscape.

As AEW approaches a pivotal juncture with a new television rights deal on the horizon and the highly anticipated AEW All In pay-per-view event in London next month, Saturday's programming served as a testament to the promotion's ability to captivate audiences and maintain momentum.

The evening commenced with a high-energy contest between Orange Cassidy and Johnny TV. Cassidy, true to his "Freshly Squeezed" moniker, emerged victorious after a hard-fought battle that culminated in his signature Orange Punch. The post-match altercation involving Taya Valkyrie and Willow Nightingale set the stage for potential future encounters.

A thrilling three-way tag team match followed, featuring the Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli, Top Flight's Dante and Darius Martin, and the team of ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty and Brian Cage. The fast-paced contest concluded with Yuta securing a crafty pin on Darius Martin, showcasing the strategic acumen of the Blackpool Combat Club.

In a display of athleticism and innovation, Hologram triumphed over the imposing Beast Mortos. The match, punctuated by high-risk maneuvers and near-falls, elicited chants of "This is awesome!" from the appreciative Arlington crowd.

Thunder Rosa continued her impressive return to form with a decisive victory over Maya World, employing a creative submission hold to force the tap-out. This win further solidifies Rosa's position in the competitive AEW women's division.

The trios match pitting the Premier Athletes against the eclectic Conglomeration team of Tomohiro Ishii, Kyle O'Reilly, and ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe provided ample excitement. O'Reilly's technical prowess shone through as he secured the victory for his team with a expertly applied arm bar on Josh Woods.

In a brief but impactful interlude, Lance Archer stormed to the ring, chased his no-name adversary, and swiftly dispatched him with a thunderous Blackout, sending a clear message to his future opponent Will Ospreay ahead of their much-anticipated encounter on next week's AEW Dynamite.

FTR, composed of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, overcame the MxM Collection in a tag team bout that showcased the former's renowned in-ring chemistry. The match concluded with FTR's patented Shatter Machine, leaving the Arlington crowd in awe of their precision and teamwork.

The Collision main event saw "The Bastard" PAC face off against the dynamic Lio Rush. In a contest brimming with high-flying action and technical exchanges, PAC ultimately emerged victorious by forcing Rush to submit to his punishing Brutalizer hold.

As the broadcast transitioned to Battle of the Belts XI, the intensity only increased. AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm successfully defended her title in an eliminator match against Taya Valkyrie, refusing her opponent a shot at the belt with her win. Storm's post-match promo, addressing former protégé Mariah May, added intrigue to an already compelling storyline.

In another championship eliminator match, CMLL World Women's Champion Willow Nightingale triumphed over "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo in a bout that saw outside interference from both Taya Valkyrie and Thunder Rosa. The victory sets the stage for a highly anticipated clash between Nightingale and former friend Kris Statlander on the upcoming episode of AEW Dynamite.

The evening's final contest saw a changing of the guard in the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. The team of "The Natural" Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs (Ross and Marshall) dethroned The Undisputed Kingdom (Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven) in a match that paid homage to wrestling's storied past while embracing its bright future. The involvement of wrestling legend Kevin Von Erich at ringside added an extra layer of gravitas to the proceedings.

As AEW continues its journey towards the monumental All In event at Wembley Stadium, nights like this serve as a powerful reminder of the company's ability to produce compelling content across multiple platforms. With a potential new television deal in the works, AEW's commitment to delivering high-quality wrestling action positions them as a formidable presence in the ever-evolving professional wrestling landscape.

The Road to All In promises to be paved with further excitement and drama, as evidenced by the seeds planted during this evening's broadcasts. Wrestling enthusiasts worldwide will undoubtedly be watching with bated breath as AEW's summer of wrestling unfolds.

