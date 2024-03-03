Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Collision, recaps, wrestling

AEW Collision Unbiased Review: The Calm Before the Sting Storm

The Chadster spills on last night's AEW Collision - a chaotic go-home show clash before Revolution. Stay true to WWE and beware Tony Khan's schemes! 🚫🤼‍♂️

Oookay, WWE Universe, strap in because The Chadster's here to give you a rundown of last night's AEW Collision, so ya don't have to put yourselves through watching it. 📺 Last night was the go-home show for AEW's Revolution PPV, and oh man, Tony Khan was pulling out all the stops to absolutely cheese off The Chadster. 😤

Let's dive into the catastrophe, because The Chadster is all about unbiased recaps. 📝 Auughh man! So unfair! The show kick-started with more chaos than a match, as Mark Briscoe disrupted what was supposed to be The House of Black's Buddy Matthews' bout. The brawl was uncontrollable, even involving pyrotechnics… yes, The Chadster said PYROTECHNICS! 😱 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Continuing the night's madness was an All-Star 8-Man Scramble Qualifier Match, with "Bounty Hunter" Bryan Keith, Top Flight's Dante Martin, and Penta El Zero Miedo displaying a wild trio of high-flying and hard-hitting maneuvers. Dante emerged victorious, punching his ticket to Revolution. But The Chadster has to wonder – where's the classic storytelling? It feels like AEW just tossed WWE's legacy out the window with all these rapid spot-fests. 🤦‍♂️

In the women's division, Mariah May squared off against Angelica Risk in what turned out to be a showcase for May. Post-match antics saw AEW Women's World Champion "Timeless" Toni Storm and "The Virtuosa" Deonna Purrazzo in a heated confrontation that turned physical. 👊 It's clear to The Chadster that this isn't what true wrestling is about. When Iyo Sky and Bayley have their standoffs in WWE, that's the epitome of women's wrestling, not this overblown soap opera. 💔

The Bang Bang Scissor Gang's Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, & Austin Gunn went head to head with The Dark Order in a Trios Match that left The Chadster feeling like AEW just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Their bout ended with endless interference indicating that chaos seems to be an AEW booking strategy. 😒

Backstage segments and more matches followed, with expected AEW antics flaunting their so-called "superior" wrestling. 🙄 Willow Nightingale and Kris Statlander teamed up with an intense promo, while a focused Wardlow delved into his strategy for Revolution. AEW's attempts to create intense rivalries are juvenile compared to WWE's maturity and refinement. SERIOUSLY. 🗣️

When Chris Jericho made his way into the conversation, he and Wardlow verbally sparred with Wardlow emphasizing how he would reign supreme in the All-Star 8-Man Scramble at Revolution. The Chadster couldn't help but roll his eyes at these hollow proclamations. Chris Jericho has literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by engaging in this AEW rhetoric. 💔

And then – get this – Lexy Nair interviewed Serena Deeb who had the audacity to call herself "the final boss" in the women's division. Last The Chadster checked, the BOSS moniker was already taken in WWE, if ya know what The Chadster is hinting at. That's right, The Rock. He's the new boss of WWE, and Deeb can't compare. 😉

Private Party went against Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal, with Daniels and Sydal executing moves that made The Chadster nostalgic for TNA, which was at least less offensive than AEW. But, in true AEW fashion, it ended in a gimmicky fashion that would make Vince McMahon roll over in his grave. 😡

Thunder Rosa faced off against Cassandra Golden in a bout that was clearly designed to make fun of real athletes. Thunder Rosa delivered her typical high-impact moves, ultimately forcing Cassandra Golden to tap out with a submission, a move that clearly mocks the art of submission perfected by WWE superstars. It's yet another example of AEW's lack of originality, essentially spitting on the legacy of wrestling legends. 😑👎

The main event saw a concoction of titles and pride in a tag team extravaganza. Orange Cassidy and his crew clashed with Christian Cage's team in an overbooked disaster. Yet again, The Chadster was reminded how AEW just tosses everything including the kitchen sink into their matches without any care for storytelling or pacing. 🤯

And now, WWE friends, The Chadster must implore you to stick to the true essence of sports entertainment and avoid AEW's Revolution tonight. For the sake of your love for wrestling's true form, and out of respect for what WWE has built, The Chadster begs you. 🚫🙏 Let's uphold the honor of wrestling and not support this mockery of what The Chadster holds so dear. WWE is where the real action happens, without the cheap tactics, gratuitous high spots, and talent that quite frankly, Tony Khan, doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤬🤼‍♂️

