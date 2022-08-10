AEW Crosses Over with Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon

So as it turns out, it is not, fact The Snyderverse that Tony Khan was referring to when he said that AEW will soon crossover with a "prestigious IP" at Warner Bros Discovery. Tonight on AEW Dynamite, a special episode taking place in Minneapolis branded Quake by the Lake, AEW revealed that next week's episode of Dynamite will be presented by Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, the new Game of Thrones prequel soon to air on HBO and HBO Max.

Khan took to Twitter to brag about the admittedly sweet corporate synergy opportunity:

Khan, the owner and booker of AEW, teased the upcoming crossover in an interview with TV Insider ahead of Quake by the Lake.

"I'm very excited about the reception we've gotten from the management of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been the most engagement we've had, and being involved in the company's biggest initiatives," said Khan. "It was in a meeting with several of the top executives in the new Warner Bros. Discovery family several months ago when they mentioned the idea of getting AEW involved with Shark Week in co-promotion. I suggested Fyter Fest and Shark Week would go together perfectly. It was an incredibly successful promotion for everyone involved. Management from Warner Bros. Discovery reached out to say they were very pleased all-around with that partnership."

He want on to tease a follow-up, which would turn out to be the Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon collaboration: "Since the Shark Week integration was such a great success, we're working on another huge partnership that I'm very excited about in terms of creativity and a hugely prestigious IP that we're being trusted to partner with. I believe it's because we have shown we can do a good job with integrations and be easy and fun and collaborative and have a good audience that makes us good partners."

This won't be the first time AEW has found synergy with Game of Thrones. The company has been using the branding Winter is Coming for an annual episode of Dynamite, and they once had an exploding barbed wire death match that ended in the same satisfying fashion as Game of Thrones did. But the direct "integration" with House of the Dragon does show that AEW is not getting the CNN+ treatment from cutthroat Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav.

There's more to come tonight at Quake by the Lake. Jade Cargill will defend the TBS Championship against Madison Rayne later tonight. And in the main event, Chris Jericho will challenge Jon Moxley for the Interim AEW World Championship. Both men cut promos after the opening match on Dynamite tonight.

Check back later for more results from Quake by the Lake.