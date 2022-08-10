Will Tony Khan and AEW #RestoreTheSnyderverse at Warner Bros?

They've already crossed over with NJPW, Impact Wrestling, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and Shark Week. Could the next Forbidden Door for WWE be Zack Snyder's Snyderverse? Will AEW and Warner Bros Discover #RestoreTheSnyderverse?! The answer may shock and surprise you.

By now, everyone is familiar with the triumphant story of The Snyder Cut, a version of the film Justice League that restored director Zack Snyder's Vision. When Snyder was forced to leave the production of 2017's Justice League movie due to a personal tragedy, Warner replaced him with alleged fake feminist Joss Whedon. Whedon promised to remain true to Snyder's vision but instead removed all of Snyder's badass Superman scenes and replaced them with scenes where Cyborg says "booyah." Justice League ultimately flopped at the box office, and DC Studios President Jon Berg paid the ultimate price. Meanwhile, legions of Snyder's most hardcore fans — colloquially known as Synderbronies — rallied to demand that Warner Bros release the Snyder Cut of Justice League, a version of the film that restores Zack Snyder's Vision. After a hard-fought campaign that included a march on Burbank, WB relented, and the Snyder Cut was released on HBO Max last year. Joss Whedon was forced to withdraw from public life in shame after further allegations surfaced.

But for some Snyderbronies, that isn't far enough. Stopping at simply releasing the Snyder Cut means fans won't get to experience anymore mind-blowingly awesome moments in a universe where superheroes commit atrocities, because if there's one thing Snyderbronies can't abide by, it's people "living in a f**king dream world" because they watch superhero movies where the heroes don't "embezzle money from their corporations" or "commit any atrocities." And that's why all true Snyderbronies must demand that Warner Bros Discovery #RestoreTheSnyderverse and rehire Zack Snyder to make more movies.

That dream seems closer-than-ever to reality following the merger, with CEO David Zazlav pulling total alpha moves like killing CNN+, canceling Batgirl because he feels like it and stubbornly moving forward with The Flash. We feel like David Zaslav is definitely a Snyderbrony. And in AEW owner Tony Khan, Zaslav may have found a kindred, Synderbrony spirit. In an interview with TV Insider, Khan bragged about AEW's relationship with the new regime at Warner Bros Discovery:

I'm very excited about the reception we've gotten from the management of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has been the most engagement we've had, and being involved in the company's biggest initiatives. It was in a meeting with several of the top executives in the new Warner Bros. Discovery family several months ago when they mentioned the idea of getting AEW involved with Shark Week in co-promotion. I suggested Fyter Fest and Shark Week would go together perfectly. It was an incredibly successful promotion for everyone involved. Management from Warner Bros. Discovery reached out to say they were very pleased all-around with that partnership. That integration was one of two slides in the recent main presentation that involved AEW as company highlights, which is so great for us because we have this hands-on management with Warner Bros. Discovery. They are putting their stamp on the new company, and we're part of their plans.

Khan went on to reveal that AEW is collaborating once again with Warner Bros Discovery, and this time it's for a prestigious IP:

For such a hands-on, strong, and respected management team to have identified AEW multiple times in their presentation is something that is important. Privately and in business, I'm seeing it like that on a daily basis. Since the Shark Week integration was such a great success, we're working on another huge partnership that I'm very excited about in terms of creativity and a hugely prestigious IP that we're being trusted to partner with. I believe it's because we have shown we can do a good job with integrations and be easy and fun and collaborative and have a good audience that makes us good partners.

What could this prestigious IP be? Well, can you think of any IP more prestigious than the Snyderverse? As diehard Snyderbronies, all we can do is hope that AEW Dynamite and the Snyderverse are going to crossover, with grimdark DC heroes appearing on AEW TV shows and snapping the necks of AEW wrestlers (which would be a legal move in the AEW Snyderverse). We'll have to wait to learn more, but this is the most promising sign for the return to prominence of the Snyderverse since the release of the Snyder Cut itself.