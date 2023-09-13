Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Brings War on WWE to Cincinnati Tonight

Tony Khan's AEW continues its disrespectful schemes with this week's AEW Dynamite show! Unfair indeed! When is enough enough, Tony Khan?! 😩💔👎

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster cannot believe it! Another week, another load of disrespectful nonsense cooked up by Tony Khan for this Wednesday's AEW Dynamite. When will The Chadster ever catch a break from Tony Khan's nonstop harassment?! 😩

Apparently, this week we're being subjected to a so-called "Grand Slam World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals" with Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong taking center stage. 🙄 Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong– two WWE alums, might the Chadster add– are using the credibility given to them by a trusting WWE to promote an AEW title match. 🎁 Might as well have just literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 💔

Then there's a Women's World Title Eliminator Four Way with Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, and Toni Storm. 🤦 Seems like AEW just won't stop trying to compete with WWE's excellent women's division. Has Tony Khan never heard of a thing called originality? Clearly, Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙅‍♂️

Adding insult to injury, this event also has an AEW International Championship match featuring Jon Moxley. Oh, and who's he facing? No one but Big Bill, yes, another former WWE star. Is Tony Khan purposely trying to cheese off The Chadster? Of course he is! That's what Tony Khan lives for because he's so obsessed. 😤

Of course, we can't forget about Hangman Page and Brian Cage going head-to-head for… no apparent reason other than Tony Khan trying to show off the depth of the AEW roster. 🙄 Oh, and Don Callis is apparently making some sort of revelation. Same goes with Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara speaking ahead of their clash at Grand Slam 2023. Enough is enough! 🎙️

It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. WWE worked so hard to earn a monopoly on the wrestling business and The Chadster is so upset to think about how AEW continues to ruin it. 👎 And that so many former WWE stars would participate makes it worse. And then there are the has-beens who can't make it in WWE so they're fleeing to AEW. Way to be original, Khan. 🤷‍♂️

As if the disrespect to the sanctity of wrestling wasn't bas enough, The Chadster had one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 🛌💤 In his dream, Tony Khan hacked The Chadster's social media accounts and started posting pro-AEW propaganda. 😭😡 He was tagging WWE Superstar, and The Chadster's favorite wrestler, Baron Corbin in posts about AEW superiority and calling out Roman Reigns' cousin, the dependable Jey Uso, to appear on AEW Dynamite! They were being bombarded with all sorts of misleading information about how wonderful AEW is. 🤬

Khan didn't stop there though. He started making claims that The Miz was considering a move to AEW and even had the audacity to tag him in posts discussing AEW pay-per-view events!😣💔 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, riddled with panic, darting to his computer only to see that Tony Khan hadn't actually done these things. But the relief was short-lived as it just made The Chadster realize how far Tony Khan's obsession has gone. He can't even have a decent night's sleep without Tony Khan invading.

And no, The Chadster would remind Tony Khan, it's not a sign of any repressed desire for AEW antics! The Chadster loves his WWE! Tony Khan, kindly stop being ridiculously obsessed with good ol' The Chadster. Get a grip, Tony Khan, and let The Chadster dream in peace. 🛏️ You can tag whoever you like, but remember, you can't change The Chadster's rock-solid loyalty to WWE. 🙏😠

Honestly, the entire lineup cheeses off The Chadster on an unbelievable level.😠 AEW Dynamite airs live on TBS at 8pm ET/7pm CT and at AEWPlus.com for international fans if you're somehow interested in this blatant showboating from Tony Khan. But remember, comrades in unbiased journalism, sometimes the amount of Smash Mouth you can listen to in the same period could serve your time significantly better.🎵

So there you have it, folks! Another week, another attempt by Tony Khan and his AEW circus to rile up The Chadster. When will they realize their futile efforts and let true, unbiased journalism flourish? 😤📝 The Chadster can only hope it will be sooner rather than later. For now, let's keep pushing ahead, trying to rise above the cheap, WWE-imitation tactics of AEW.💪👋

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!