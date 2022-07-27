AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2022: Full Lineup for Tonight

SummerSlam is this weekend so you would think that AEW would give WWE a break, especially when the company is suffering tough times from the tragic loss of Vince McMahon's CEOship, but Tony Khan is a cruel and heartless man who loves nothing more than to kick a poor company when it's down, so Fight for the Fallen will go on as scheduled, giving away big matches on free TV and stealing attention away from SummerSlam with this week's AEW Dynamite. Auugh man! So unfair!

This week's AEW Dynamite will feature three title matches, with the Interim AEW World Championship, the AEW Women's World Championship, and the FTW Championship on the line. But the most disrespectful match on the card will see Bryan Danielson return to action, which The Chadster has to believe will literally break Vince McMahon's heart. And in an attempt to hide how blatantly disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything Vince McMahon has done for it this week's Dynamite is, AEW is donating money to Oceana to protect the Earth's oceans, hoping that would stop The Chadster from calling them out. Not gonna happen, Tony Khan. The Chadster still believes in journalistic integrity!

Here is what AEW's stupid website has to say about the show:

This Wednesday marks a debut for All Elite Wrestling at the DCU Center in Worcester, MA with Fight for the Fallen 2022 in recognition of Oceana! AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley defends against LFI's Rush, AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa defends against Miyu Yamashita after losing to her in Japan, and Ricky Starks puts his FTW Title on the line against Danhausen! In addition, Blackpool Combat Club member Bryan Danielson returns to action against the Jericho Appreciation Society's Daniel Garcia, and Swerve Strickland has to deal with both Tony Nese and "Smart" Mark Sterling in a Handicap Match! The excitement begins LIVE on TBS at 8pm EDT/7pm CDT, as well as at AEWPlus.com for the international audience, so be sure to visit the official AEW YouTube page! There you can catch up on last week's action with Dynamite and Rampage highlights, plus see the latest editions of AEW Dark: Elevation, AEW Dark, Road To, and The Control Center with Tony Schiavone!

And here's the full lineup as currently known for AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen 2022:

Come on, Tony Khan! First you disrespectfully sign Adam Cole and Malakai Black to long-term contracts knowing that will prevent them from joining Triple H on the WWE main roster, and now this?! Is Mark Sterling available? The Chadster would like to hire him to SUE TONY KHAN for RUINING THE CHADSTER'S LIFE and making THE Chadster SEXUALLY IMPOTENT!

AEW Dynamite airs at 8/7C tonight on TBS, but please, The Chadster is begging you, don't watch it.