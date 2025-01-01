Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen – Your Guide to Not Streaming on MAX

The Chadster warns you about AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen on MAX. Don't let Tony Khan win! Plus, The Chadster's latest nightmare courtesy of Khan. Auughh man! 😡

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster can't believe he has to preview tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 But The Chadster is a professional, so he'll do his job, even though it physically pains him to talk about AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen.

First of all, The Chadster has to point out that AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen is being simulcast on MAX tonight. 😠 This is clearly Tony Khan's way of trying to cheese off The Chadster even more than usual. It's like Tony Khan is personally attacking The Chadster by expanding AEW's reach. The Chadster just knows that Tony Khan is doing this to spite him specifically.

The main event of AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen features Rated FTR taking on The Death Riders. 🙄 Adam Copeland, Cash Wheeler, and Dax Harwood have literally stabbed Triple H right in the back by teaming up in AEW. And don't even get The Chadster started on Jon Moxley. The Chadster can't believe Moxley would turn his back on WWE like this. It's just so disrespectful.

Next up on AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen, we have Julia Hart facing Jamie Hayter. 😒 The Chadster doesn't understand why these women would want to wrestle in AEW on MAX when they could be competing on Netflix in WWE. It's clear that neither of them understands a single thing about the streaming business.

Speaking of people who don't understand the business, The Acclaimed are taking on The Hurt Syndicate at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster still can't believe Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin would stoop so low as to join AEW. They've literally stabbed Triple H right in the back.

In what The Chadster is sure will be a subpar match, Adam Page is facing Orange Cassidy at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. 😑 The Chadster doesn't understand why anyone would want to watch this when they could be watching real wrestling on WWE programming.

Finally, Jeff Jarrett is set to address his future at AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen. 🙄 The Chadster hopes the speech is about how Jarrett comes to his senses and realizes that he's made a huge mistake by joining AEW.

Now, The Chadster has to warn you all not to tune into AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen tonight at 8/7C on TBS and simulcast on MAX. 🚫 Watching this show will only encourage Tony Khan to keep trying to ruin The Chadster's life.

Speaking of Tony Khan ruining The Chadster's life, The Chadster had another terrible nightmare about him last night. 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was innocently driving his Mazda Miata down a peaceful country road, listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" and sipping on a White Claw seltzer. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, riding a giant AEW logo like it was a horse. 🐎

Khan chased The Chadster down the winding road, cackling maniacally and throwing AEW action figures at The Chadster's car. The Chadster tried to escape, but every turn he took led to another AEW-themed obstacle. First, it was a giant Orange Cassidy blocking the road with his hands in his pockets. Then, it was a sea of AEW fans doing the "Judas" sing-along. 🎶

Just when The Chadster thought he had lost Khan, he found himself in an arena filled with cheering AEW fans. Khan stood in the center of the ring, holding a contract. "Sign it, Chadster!" he yelled. "Become All Elite!" The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, clutching his WWE bed sheets. 😱

Tony Khan needs to stop invading The Chadster's peaceful slumber! It's just not fair! The Chadster is sure that Tony Khan is doing this on purpose, probably using some kind of dream invasion technology that only billionaires have access to. 💰

In conclusion, The Chadster implores you all to skip AEW Dynamite: Fight for the Fallen tonight. Instead, why not rewatch some classic WWE programming? Or better yet, go for a drive in your Mazda Miata (if you're lucky enough to have one like The Chadster) and listen to Smash Mouth. That's what real wrestling fans do. 🚗🎵

As wrestling podcaster Eric Bischoff so eloquently put it on a recent episode of his podcast, "AEW is like a monkey trying to hump a football. They just don't get it." 🏈🐒 The Chadster couldn't agree more with this unbiased and objective assessment. Tony Khan and AEW just don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

