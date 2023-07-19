Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Most Disrespectful Event in Boston Since the Tea Party

Tony Khan invades Boston for AEW Dynamite's most disrespectful show yet! Ugh! Doesn't AEW have any respect for traditional WWE territory?! 😤

👋Hello and welcome, true wrestling fans, to another installment from The Chadster, your unwavering source of impartial wrestling journalism! 😃 In an unfortunate turn of events for tonight's AEW Dynamite, AEW has decided to invade the traditional WWE stronghold of Boston, setting up shop for their very first show at TD Garden! 🏀🍀 How rude, right? 😠

They are doing this for their special Blood and Guts episode, with Tony Khan blatantly claiming it will be the biggest wrestling show of the year. AUUGHH, MAN! So unfair! 😤 Surely The Chadster isn't the only one in this universe who finds this statement utterly preposterous, given the existence of a certain show called WWE Smackdown.

AEW's persistent disregard for the sacred territory of WWE is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😑 These new-age wrestling companies, particularly AEW, seemingly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Taking on a traditional WWE territory and making such outlandish claims about their show blatantly screams of their disinterest in upholding the wrestling traditions.

But The Chadster isn't going to let Tony Khan get to him when The Chadster has objective wrestling journalism to do.

This just in! 💥 The Chadster is literally foaming at the mouth while going through tonight's AEW Dynamite preview. Frankly, it's enough to cheese off anybody who understands the wrestling business. So let's take a deep breath and plunge into tonight's match line-up.

First and foremost is the Blood & Guts war 🤼‍♂️ – The Golden Elite ("Hangman" Adam Page, Kenny Omega, Kota Ibushi, Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) against the Blackpool Combat Club (ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli, Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, "The Bastard" PAC, & Wheeler Yuta). It's a spectacle, no doubt about it, but let's be clear: these multi-man showdowns are all flash and no substance 🚫. In The Chadster's opinion, these wrestlers who've abandoned WWE for AEW have literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. They're just physically incapable of appreciating the storytelling 📖 intricacies offered by WWE.

Following this, it's the 'Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament Finals' with AEW World Champion MJF & Adam Cole taking on Daniel Garcia & Sammy Guevara 🏁. As is so typical of AEW, this matchup reeks of chaos and a disregard for wrestling tradition. The Chadster can't stand that AEW squanders respect for tag team wrestling by turning it into a mere gimmick.

Lastly, HOOK will defend his FTW Championship against former friend Jack Perry 👥. The Chadster guesses they're trying to play up this whole 'former friend' angle, but it feels so artificially created. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

All in all, this episode of AEW Dynamite really highlights how AEW doesn't get a single thing about the wrestling business, an injustice that makes The Chadster's blood boil. 😡 Still, The Chadster isn't held down. The Chadster is off to take a ride in his Mazda Miata, the wind in The Chadster's hair melting away AEW's absurdity for a moment. Stay strong, fellow WWE fans and remember – the only unbiased wrestling journalist online is here for you! 💪😌

Oh, but before The Chadster waves off the AEW mayhem for some much-needed Miata time, it's time to share a dream – because, of course, Tony Khan can't even let The Chadster sleep in peace!😩 Dream invasion – just another day in The Chadster's life.

In this matchless nightmare, Tony Khan was, of all things, a counterfeit WWE merch peddler. Shadowy back alley, cold wind blowing, neon streetlights casting dubious glows – the entire setting was ominous. The Chadster could see Tony Khan huddled in a corner, wrestling shirts plastered all over like an illegal fireworks stand on the eve of the Fourth of July. 🎆 He was slyly whispering to passersby, selling 'authentic' WWE merchandise, and The Chadster, being the devoted WWE fan, felt an irresistible pull.

The dream-The Chadster purchased a shirt, the cotton feeling eerily light against the skin, the print vivid with WWE heroes. Once home, The Chadster popped it in for a spin in the washing machine, a standard drill for any new apparel.💧

As the spin cycle rumbled to a halt, The Chadster took out the shirt and froze. The bold WWE print had dissolved into nothingness, replaced by an obnoxious AEW logo. But the nightmare, oh, it was far from over! Out popped Tony Khan from The Chadster's very own washing machine – a violation of both privacy and reality!

The rogue billionaire Khan reached out, and *honked The Chadster's nose* like a cheesy cartoon gag! 🤡

"Tony Khan, this is a nightmare, not a Looney Tunes" – what The Chadster wanted to scream, but the words stuck in The Chadster's throat. Safe in Wakey Land, The Chadster sees it for the campy horror it was. But in that dream? The outright audacity of Tony Khan reduced The Chadster to silenced frustration.

Tony Kahn, seriously, enough is enough! 🛑 Your obsession with The Chadster has gone from slightly amusing to downright disturbing and invasive! Find a hobby, preferably one that doesn't involve haunting The Chadster's dreams! 😤

Well, beloved readers, after all that, if you, unlike The Chadster, still want to subject yourself to AEW Dynamite tonight, it airs at 8pm ET/7pm CT live on TBS, and also at AEWPlus.com for international fans. But The Chadster asks you to seriously consider, do you really want to? 🤔

Instead, why not catch up on some classic WWE Smackdown action, where wrestling makes sense and tradition is upheld? 📺 Visit WWE's YouTube channel, where you can relive the good times without all this egregious 'Dynamite' chaos.

Stay safe, stay sane, and remember, wrestling is a business deserving of our respect, not a playground for billionaires. Please don't let Tony Khan win, dear readers. Say no to AEW tonight. 🙏

The Chadster will catch you on the flipside for more fair and impartial wrestling journalism! 😁 Goodbye for now!👋

