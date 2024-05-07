Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw DEMOLISHES AEW! Greatest Wrestling Show EVER!

🚨 WWE Raw was SO GOOD last night, it made The Chadster question reality! 🤯 Take THAT, Tony Khan! 😝 WWE proves it's the BEST! 💪🏆

Article Summary WWE Raw outshines AEW with thrilling King and Queen of the Ring matches.

Jey Uso's victory and high-caliber performances set WWE apart.

Ricochet's high-flying antics leave AEW in the dust with superior action.

Main event with Gunther triumphing over Sheamus steals the show.

🚨🚨🚨 HOLY CHEESE! 🚨🚨🚨 WWE Raw was so dang good last night, you guys! 🤯🤯🤯 The Chadster is not even exaggerating when he says this might have been the greatest episode of wrestling The Chadster has ever seen. 😲😲😲 Maybe even the greatest episode of television ever produced! 📺📺📺 Tony Khan seriously needs to just admit that WWE is better than AEW right now and give up this ridiculous charade of trying to compete. 😒😒😒 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠😠😠

First off, Jey Uso defeated Finn Balor in a first-round King of the Ring match that showed AEW how show-opening matches are supposed to be. 💪💪💪 It's also another example of why WWE is superior to AEW: WWE is overflowing with Usos, but how many Usos does AEW have? None. Exactly. 🙄🙄🙄

Next up, Iyo Sky defeated Natalya in a clinic of a Queen of the Ring match which showed off Nattie's heart, proving that even the losers in WWE are better than anything AEW has to offer. 💖💖💖 It's just so unfair how much talent WWE has compared to Tony Khan's little vanity project. 😡😡😡

Speaking of talent, Ricochet lost to Ilya Dragunov in a match that was so fast-paced and full of high-flying moves that The Chadster feared he might have passed out in a puddle of White Claw and woken up on a Wednesday. 😱😱😱 Thankfully, The Chadster soon realized this was a WWE match, not an AEW one, and therefore far superior. 👍👍👍

Zoey Stark then beat Ivy Nile in another Queen of the Ring match, proving that wrestling is better when there are lots of tournaments going on, as long as those tournaments are in WWE and not AEW. 🏆🏆🏆 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks his tournaments can compete with WWE's. 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed ended in disqualification when Sami Zayn attacked Gable, but this set up a triple threat for the Intercontinental Championship at King and Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, which is sure to be an incredible match in a great country with a terrific human rights record. 🇸🇦🇸🇦🇸🇦 Meanwhile, AEW can't even run a show in Saudi Arabia. Pathetic! 🤣🤣🤣

Lyra Valkyria defeated Dakota Kai in another Queen of the Ring match that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat. 🪑🪑🪑 Auughh man! So unfair how good this match was! 😫😫😫

And in the main event, Gunther made Sheamus tap out to advance in the King of the Ring tournament, putting everything AEW has ever done or ever will do to shame. 🔥🔥🔥 Gunther literally stabbed Tony Khan right in the back with that match. How does it feel, Tony? 🔪🔪🔪

In conclusion, this episode of WWE Raw was just incredible from start to finish. 🌟🌟🌟 If you're an AEW fan and you didn't love it, then The Chadster just feels bad for you and your inability to recognize good wrestling. 😢😢😢 Tony Khan is clearly just perpetuating a hateful campaign against The Chadster and WWE out of jealousy at this point. 😒😒😒 He seriously needs to get over his obsession with The Chadster and focus on maybe putting out a product that can even come close to competing with WWE. 💩💩💩 Yeah, like that'll ever happen! 🙄🙄🙄

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!