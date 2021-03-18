AEW Dynamite Next Week: TNT Title Match, Omega vs. Sydal, More

Four matches are set for AEW Dynamite next week, including one for championship gold. Darby Allin issued an open challenge on AEW Dynamite this week to anyone in the Dark Order in honor of former Brodie Lee, and John Silver accepted. Allin expressed a desire to defend his title more often after only defending it three times since he won it last November at Full Gear.

"I won this TNT championship November 7th, 2020. You know how much times I defended it since then? Three. Three times," said Allin. When the crowd started to cheer, Allin stopped them. "Oh, no, no, no, no, it's a joke. And now that everything's done with Team Taz, I want to be a defending champion week in and week out. And I want to start by paying tribute to the greatest TNT champion of all time. Dark Order, if you want this back, step right up, it's an open challenge, any one of you."

Allin's interview was interrupted by Lance Archer and Jake The Snake Roberts, who felt they weren't getting enough attention.

"Darby, oh Darby, you're the TNT Champion?" said Archer to Allin. "The Internet might think you're terrific, but as far as I'm concerned, you're the biggest indie-rific joke this business has ever seen. Oh, and you like coffins so much? Well, I'm about to put your ass in one."

"No no no no, you're gonna freeze your ass off, man," interrupted Jake the Snake. "You better go backstage and put your bun back on. You know, your hot dog bun? Because you ain't nothing but a weenie, boy."

Uh… well said, Jake. Shortly after the promo, The Dark Order revealed that John Silver would accept Allin's challenge for a TNT Championship match next week, and AEW made it official.

In addition to Darby Allin vs. John Silver for the TNT Championship on AEW Dynamite next week, Kenny Omega will face Matt Sydal in an AEW World Championship Eliminator Match. If Sydal wins, he gets a shot at Omega's AEW Championship. FTR and Shawn Spears, backed by the full force of MJF's newly-unveiled Pinnacle faction, will take on The Varsity Blondes and Dante Martin. And Nyla Rose will face Tay Conti.