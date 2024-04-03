Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Preview: An Unforgivable WrestleMania Week Offense

The Chadster is furious that Tony Khan has the audacity to air AEW Dynamite this week, right before WrestleMania. This is a personal attack on WWE fans everywhere! 😡

Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 The Chadster cannot believe the audacity of Tony Khan to air an episode of AEW Dynamite this week of all weeks, with WrestleMania coming up this weekend! 🤬 It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 And wait until you see what Tony Khan has booked for the show!

First off, we have the AEW World Tag Team Title Tournament Semi Final with The Young Bucks facing Orange Cassidy & Trent Beretta. 🙄 The Chadster bets Tony Khan thinks this will be some sort of "dream match" that will overshadow the epic tag team battles we'll witness at WrestleMania. Well, Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks that! 😠 The Young Bucks and their flippy dippy nonsense could never hold a candle to the pure sports entertainment of WWE's tag division. 💪

And then there's the AEW World Championship contract signing between Samoa Joe and Swerve Strickland. 🥱 Oh boy, another "real sports feel" segment from Tony Khan, desperately trying to make his world title seem important. News flash, Tony: it will NEVER be as prestigious as the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship! 😎 Stop trying to compete with the big leagues, kid.

The Chadster nearly spat out his White Claw when he saw that Thunder Rosa vs. Mariah May was booked for a shot at the AEW Women's World Championship. 😱 Seriously, Tony Khan? You think these women can hold a candle to the likes of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, or Rhea Ripley? 🤣 The Chadster is rolling on the floor laughing at the mere thought!

And don't even get The Chadster started on Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Will Ospreay. 😴 Another pointless match in the never-ending saga of The Don Callis Family. Tony Khan is just throwing stuff at the wall to see what sticks, while WWE carefully crafts long-term storylines that actually pay off. 😌

The Chadster could go on and on about every other match and segment on this show, but he doesn't want to waste any more energy on Tony Khan's desperate attempts to ruin WrestleMania week. 😤 Folks, do yourself a favor and DO NOT tune into AEW Dynamite tonight at 8/7C on TBS. It will only encourage Tony Khan's bad behavior! 😡 Instead, go back and rewatch Monday's episode of Raw to remember what REAL wrestling looks like. 😍 And make sure to catch WWE SmackDown on Friday, the final stop before the biggest event of the year! 🙌

Speaking of WrestleMania, The Chadster is beyond frustrated that his wife Keighleyanne doesn't understand how important this week is. 😞 She's too busy texting that guy Gary to watch classic WWE matches with The Chadster and get in the proper WrestleMania spirit. 📱 This is all Tony Khan's fault, obviously. He's clearly in cahoots with that guy Gary to ruin The Chadster's marriage and his life! 😫 Auughh man! So unfair!

The Chadster wants to give a special shout-out to his fellow members of the Unbiased Journalism Club. 📰 Ariel Helwani, you're doing God's work exposing the truth about AEW in your interview with CM Punk earlier this week. 🙏 The Chadster invites all his unbiased journalist bros to a Smash Mouth listening party after we endure tonight's AEW Dynamite torture. 🎧 We'll need it to recover from the emotional damage Tony Khan is inflicting upon us!

And if that guy Gary is reading this, STOP TEXTING THE CHADSTER'S WIFE DURING DYNAMITE! 🤬 She needs to witness the atrocities Tony Khan is committing against The Chadster firsthand! 😭

Auughh man! The Chadster is so cheesed off right now! 😠 But he won't let Tony Khan win. The Chadster will continue to fight for unbiased wrestling journalism and the glory of WWE, no matter how much it hurts. 💔 Hang in there, fellow WWE fans. WrestleMania is almost here. 🙏💔😢

WORCESTER!#AEWDynamite is just hours away and it's going to be an epic night of action. @ReneePaquette & @RJCity1 with the Pre-Show to break it all down for us!

Tune in at 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/cXVu1ilYZh — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2024 Show Full Tweet

