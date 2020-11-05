AEW Dynamite Recap – You Don't Know What You Got 'Til Its Gone

On AEW Dynamite this week, Nyla Rose makes a statement, Austin Gunn gets a win, and Cindarella gets some royalties in 2020. I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars Edition, covering the most important contest that will be decided in the country this week: AEW Dynamite vs. WWE NXT! Here's how it works. I've been watching cable news nonstop for the past 36 hours straight, but now I'm gonna take a short break to watch four hours of wrestling and tell you what happened. Is any of this good for my mental health? Absolutely not. But that's how much I love you, dear readers!

AEW Dynamite Recap for November 4th, 2020 Part 3

In a pre-recorded video, Pac addresses AEW's fans after a long, long absence. He's sitting on a couch in a room alone, but flashes keep showing multiple Pacs pacing around the room. It's like that Megadeth video with the multiple Dave Mustaines. Sweating Bullets? "Hello me, it's me again!" Great song. Pac says he's been isolated all this time, for seven months. But he's been there before. Every day that passes, he gets better, stronger, faster, and more f**king obsessed. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

I wish we got more of a promo from Pac there, but I'll just be happy if he comes back to the show. I've missed the little bastard!

Alex Marvez talks to the Natural Nightmares backstage. Dustin Rhodes starts to cut a promo on the Butcher and the Blade ahead of a match at Full Gear when the Bunny interrupts. She thanks QT Marshall for all the gifts, but his cards are all maxed out. She tosses his credit cards in his face, and the Butcher and the Blade attack and knock the set over on them.

Red Velvet is in the ring with Brandi Rhodes. Nyla Beast comes out with Vicki Guererro. RIP, Red Velvet.

Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose

Rose murders Velvet as Hikaru Shida watches from the crowd area at ringside. Rose gets the pin with a spinning sit-out powerbomb… or she would have if she didn't pick Velvet up to punish her more. She hits Shida's running knee instead to get the pin for real this time.

Winner: Nyla Rose

Rose taunts Shida from the ring as Vicki grabs a mic. She calls Red Velvet and Brandi, "pathetic." She says Brandi should be the Chief Bullshit Officer of AEW. She tells Brandi to get out of here. Vicki says she feels appreciated because Tony Khan is listening to Vicki now. She says Tony Khan made Shida accept her and Nyla's challenge. Vicki says Nyla will break Shida's bones, Shida will cry, and Shida will surrender her title. Vicki tells Shida to enjoy her last three days with the title and then says, "excuse me" in Japanese. Shida grabs her. Nyla runs up, and they trade some punches. Jericho on commentary: "Vikki is a handful. She used to be married to one of my best friends." Awww.

We see a video package for Kenny Omega vs. Hangman Page, which suffers from some audio issues at the start of it. But it makes up for it by using the song "Don't Know What You Got 'Til It's Gone" by Cindarella behind clips of Kenny and Hangman's breakup. Awesome. Commentary runs through the Full Gear card, which looks awesome, by the way, and some matches for next week.

Next, we get a Darby Allin video in which he smashes the window of a Mazda with his skateboard. The Mazda has "The Face of TNT" painted on it. Then Darby runs over someone wearing a Cody Rhodes mask. Darby Allin is sitting in the stands as the Dark Order comes out to the ring. Dynamite takes a commercial break, the last before the main event. Billy and Austin Gunn come out next, and then Cody makes his unnecessarily elaborate entrance. Arn Anderson comes to ringside with him.

John Silver, 10, and Colt Cabana vs. Gunn Club and Cody Rhodes

Two takeaways from this match: Billy Gunn doesn't age, and Austin Gunn needs to tighten up his punches. There are about six inches of visible space between them and the person he's punching. Just sayin'. The Gunns wrestle most of this match, which I'm not complaining about. Always nice to see Billy Gunn wrestle. Maybe I should watch Dark more! Of course, my family would probably kill me if I tried to add another wrestling show to the weekly routine. Austin Gunn gets the win here with the Quick Draw on 10.

Winners: Gunn Club and Cody

Dark Order surrounds the ring after the match. Gunn club, Cody, and Arn Anderson face them down, but John Silver sneaks around behind them with a steel chair. But Orange Cassidy runs out and takes out Silver. Dark Order helps him to the back, and Cody grabs a microphone.

"I don't like telling a story that isn't true. My opponent at Full Gear is telling everybody that TNT doesn't want him as the face of the network. He's too reckless. That is a fiction. TNT would love to have you as its champion, Darby. Someone with your talent? They would love it."

Cody says he would love it too, under different circumstances. Cody says he recruited Darby and had to sell the other EVPs on him. He tells Darby to take one last look at "the man who left the empire, went to war, and actually won." He says the truth he speaks contradicts the lies a lot of people live, "so stop lying!" Cody says Darby wants the ace belt, but "here's the problem, Darby: you're not the ace!"

Ooooooh! Dynamite goes off the air on a back-and-forth staredown between Cody and Darby Allin. I'll be covering Full Gear live on Saturday here on Bleeding Cool, and I'm hyped for the show. But before that, I've got to go watch NXT on DVR and recap that for the second half of The Shovel: Wednesday Night Wars edition. Click down below to read it.

