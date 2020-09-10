AEW Dynamite Report – Kip Sabian Names His Best Man on Miro Day

Dynamite got the important stuff out of the way early tonight with a promo by Matt Hardy addressing the situation at All Out. Now we can all move on.

AEW Dynamite Report for September 9th, 2020 Part 2

Alex Marvez knocks on the locker room door of the Young Bucks, looking for a comment on the breakup of The Elite at All Out. After a few seconds, the Bucks open the door and superkick Marvez. Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford.

Dynamite Promo – Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford

Tony Schiavone is in the ring. He starts to interview Kip Sabian, but Sabian tells Tony to go away. He grabs the mic. He says everyone wants to know who his best man is gonna be. People are all calling him up and asking him all the time since Saturday. Kip wants to get it out of the way, so he introduces the best man. A big fat guy, who Kup call's Puff, comes out. Kip stops him and says he's not the best man; Kip just told him he was the best for subscribing to his Twitch.

Sabian tries again. This time, Brian Pillman Jr. comes out to the ring. Sabian asks him what he's doing here. Brian thanks him. He got his text earlier, and he's excited. Sabian says he actually told him, "you're the best, man" with a comma. He says they're not even friends. He sends him away.

One more time. It's Miro, formerly known as Rusev. I guess they're Twitch friends. My family is marking out in the living room here. The 10% capacity crowd in Daily's Place is going nuts. They chant Miro Day.

Miro says, "10 years in the same house under the same glass ceiling with an imaginary brass ring… you can take that brass ring and shove it up your ass!" His name is Miro, and elite recognizes elite. He says he loves Kip and of course, he'll be his best man. But Kip picked him not because he's a best man, but the best man. He's the best video gamer on Twitch and the best wrestler. "My name is Miro, and I'm All Elite."

Awesome.

Tony Schiavone talks to Hangman Page in a sit-down interview recorded before Dynamite. Page is drinking. Tony asks him how he feels. Page says he feels alright. His ribs are bruised up, and he's looking to recover, but he's feeling good. Tony asks him how he's really feeling. Page talks about the fans at All Out. For 30 minutes, he didn't hear anything. He felt like everyone was holding their breath because Kenny Omega and Hangman Page were gonna fall apart and lose the titles. It was inevitable. But Page says it wasn't inevitable. It didn't have to be that way. It's all Page's fault. His fault FTR was in the match, his fault he lost his friends. It was stupid to trust FTR. He feels like he's full of poison.

Tony asks about what happened after the match, with Kenny considering attacking Page and them storming out. Page says he and Kenny have had a lot of problems, but also a lot of victories. They were the best tag team in the world. Page says they can climb back up to number one and get another title shot and win it. He says it'll be their toughest test, but like every other one, they'll get through it. Dynamite takes a commercial break.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager come to the ring. Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss are already there.

Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janella – Hardcore Match

Man, does anyone ever win in AEW? Every match, I'm thinking to myself, "everybody here really needs a win."

Jericho's purpose in AEW has been to elevate people, and he's been doing a great job of it. If he plans to use that talent on Joey Janela and Sonny Kiss, I'm all for it.

Then again, the point here may be for these guys to job so Jericho can get some heat back. I guess we'll see.

Look, I like everyone here, but a hardcore match involving these four guys is not a recipe for a classic match.

It's a little awkward in parts but delivers on what you'd expect… such as Jake Hager tossing Janela off the entrance ramp through a table. WE also get a cool series where Sonny Kiss takes on Jericho and Hager on his own.

But Hager gets the pin after Jericho sprays Kiss in the face with a fire extinguisher.

Jericho gets a mic after the match, but it doesn't work at first, causing him to throw a tantrum. Then he asks the crowd to give him and Hager some love. He says the Inner Circle had a terrible night at All Out (which is true). But that's all the past. Now is the future. Jericho and Hager are gonna build up their tag team record to impress the AEW suits and get a shot at the tag team championships. Jericho tells the Dynamite crowd to bow down to the Inner Circle… and they do.

MJF cuts a promo in his campaign headquarters. He brings up "Dictator Jon" cheating and using an illegal move. But MJF doesn't blame Jon Moxley for being true to his nature. He blames his campaign. They all blew it. He knocks over a table and fires them all. He's particularly mean to Nina, who is still smiling. He says she has crooked, stained teeth, and a "bullshit face."

Wardlow interrupts him, and MJF flips out on him. He listed off a bunch of insults, making Wardlow mad. But MJF reminds him that Tony Khan doesn't cut his checks, MJF does. MJF is the only one who cares about him and his only friend. Wardlow better get it together, or MJF will put him and his whole family out on the street. He asks if they have a problem. Wardlow says no.

Dynamite takes another commercial break. It's been a killer show tonight.

This post is part of a multi-part series: AEW Dynamite Report for September 9th, 2020.