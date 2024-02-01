Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, hangman adam page, recaps, rob van dam, Swerve Strickland, wrestling

AEW Dynamite Stacks the Deck With Adam Page, Swerve Strickand Feud

Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland's rivalry heats up on AEW! RVD match chaos ensues, and The Chadster has all the unbiased details. 🤼‍♂️😤🛑

Article Summary Hangman Adam Page triumphs in a gutsy "Dealer's Choice" match on AEW Dynamite.

Swerve Strickland disrespects WWE, beats RVD in AEW hardcore bout.

Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship drama with Page and Strickland escalates.

The Chadster remains WWE's staunch defender against AEW's audacious tactics.

Oh, the wrestling landscape these days, folks… Talk about insanity! Last night's AEW Dynamite was yet another spectacle of madness that had The Chadster shaking his head in disbelief. 😤🤯 Auughh man! So unfair! AEW is at it again with their shenanigans, and The Chadster can't stay silent about last night's nonsense involving Hangman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland.

The so-called "Dealer's Choice" matches played out in such a way that highlighted the lengths AEW will go to grab attention from TRUE wrestling fans. First off, we saw "Hangman" Adam Page, a name The Chadster begrudgingly types out, square off against Toa Liona. Toa is a large man, and The Chadster can't deny it's impressive seeing him move the way he does, but, 😡 as a WWE loyalist, The Chadster can't help but feel his style is better suited for the WWE ring, where real talent is appreciated and groomed under the highest standards.

The match itself was brutal – lots of high-impact moves and a gutsy performance from Hangman, one might even call it hard-hitting, but wouldn't you know it, Page somehow manages to eke out a win. 🙄

Then, in the main event, The Chadster witnessed an egregious act so distasteful, it practically soured the Miata's leather seats. Swerve Strickland – who has made a name for himself since leaving WWE for AEW, which is incredibly disrespectful – faced off against the hardcore legend, Rob Van Dam. 😤 You read that right, a former WWE Champion, associated with the hallowed letters of ECW, a trademark The Chadster is pretty sure should belong exclusively to WWE. And would you believe it, this match was a hardcore match, which should ONLY be seen in the WWE universe.

RVD, dare The Chadster say, looked like he was back in his prime, flying around and using chairs like they're going out of style (which, to The Chadster, they most certainly are not). 👎 Fans chanting "You still got it" – well, he does, but he should still have it under the WWE's bright lights, not AEW's! Auughh man! So unfair!

The chaos didn't stop there. Oh no, we had impromptu brawls and interference, with FTW Champion HOOK charging down like a madman, turning the match into a pure spectacle. Yet, in the midst of all this, guess who won? Swerve! Again! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😡🤦‍♂️

After the bell, there's Hangman, microphone in hand, talking that Tony Khan-written smack. Those two men and their beef for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship – The Chadster has seen better drama from a muted soap opera! And let's talk about Samoa Joe for a second – a talent that WWE nurtured to greatness, only to see him becoming a prop in AEW's contrived narrative? Literally stabbed Triple H right in the back. 😒

Psssh. Some of ya'll act like I didn't tell you I can still go!Thank you @AEW @TonyKhan and Van Dam Fam🤘 — Rob Van Dam (@TherealRVD) February 1, 2024 Show Full Tweet

Now next week, we're supposed to believe that another Strickland vs. Page match is something exciting? The Chadster supposes AEW thinks they're creating a 'must-see' TV moment, but all they're doing is proving that they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

In unrelated news, The Chadster's favorite band, Smash Mouth, really said it best with, "I can't get enough of you baby." They must have been expressing how The Chadster feels about WWE; because when it comes to AEW, it's more like, "I've had enough of you, baby!"

And speaking of things The Chadster can't get enough of, let's not forget the deliciousness that is White Claw seltzer. Although, of course, Tony Khan is responsible for The Chadster ruining another TV after throwing his White Claw at the screen during that outrageous hardcore match. 📺💢 Keighleyanne didn't even understand why it was Tony's fault that The Chadster was cleaning sticky seltzer off the floor instead of him. Always back to texting That Guy Gary… Tony Khan's clearly taken Keighleyanne's attention too, and now The Chadster's heading to the sofa with just the cold company of his White Claw. 🛋️🚫🥺

The Chadster must sign off now to restore his sanity, but rest assured, The Chadster will continue to stand tall as one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling. 🕵️‍♂️ Maybe The Chadster should check if his pals Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger have experienced any paranormal Tony Khan nightmares like The Chadster has – they deserve a break from reporting on WWE's superiority for their dedication.

Until next time, remember wrestling fans, no matter what AEW throws at us, no matter how hard Hagman Adam Page and Swerve Strickland try, WWE will always be the pinnacle of wrestling entertainment. And also, Tony Khan, stay the heck out of The Chadster's dreams, alright?! It's just plain creepy! 🛌😩👻

