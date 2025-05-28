Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: Janel Grant, John Laurenaitis, Vince McMahon, wrestling

John Laurinaitis Settles, Will Provide Evidence Against Vince McMahon

Former WWE executive John Laurinaitis reached a confidential settlement with Janel Grant, agreeing to cooperate against Vince McMahon in an ongoing lawsuit.

A significant development has emerged in the ongoing civil litigation involving former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) employee Janel Grant and former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. John Laurinaitis, the former WWE head of talent relations who was originally named as a co-defendant in Grant's lawsuit, has reached a confidential settlement agreement and will now provide evidence against McMahon in the continuing legal proceedings.

The joint statement, obtained by Variety, was issued by the attorneys representing both Grant and Laurinaitis, marking a substantial shift in the legal landscape of this closely watched case. The statement reads in its entirety: "John Laurinaitis has agreed to cooperate and provide evidence in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE. His agreement to a confidential settlement is a pivotal next step toward holding McMahon and WWE accountable and bringing justice to Ms. Grant after years of sexual abuse and trafficking. Mr. Laurinaitis looks forward to moving on with his life. We cannot provide any additional details at this time."

Under the terms of the settlement agreement, all claims against Laurinaitis have been dismissed, while the lawsuit continues against McMahon and WWE. This development represents a potentially consequential evolution in Grant's pursuit of justice. Grant's lawsuit, which was originally filed in early 2024, alleges sexual trafficking and abuse by McMahon during her tenure as a WWE employee. The case has undergone several procedural developments since its inception, including a temporary suspension to accommodate a federal investigation into McMahon's alleged conduct. McMahon's legal representatives announced earlier this year that the federal probe had concluded without criminal charges being filed. The significance of Laurinaitis's cooperation is potentially noteworthy, given his former position within WWE's hierarchy. As the head of talent relations, Laurinaitis would have possessed considerable knowledge of the company's internal operations and potentially relevant information to the case at hand.

McMahon's resignation from all positions at WWE and TKO Group Holdings followed the initial filing of Grant's lawsuit, representing one of the most dramatic corporate upheavals in professional wrestling history. The former chairman's departure marked the end of an era for WWE, as McMahon had been the company's controlling figure for decades. At the time the lawsuit was originally filed, McMahon's representatives issued a statement denying the allegations: "We will vigorously defend Mr. McMahon and are confident the court will find that these claims are untrue and unfounded." McMahon has paid millions of dollars in settlements to multiple other women accusing him of sexual misconduct.

The legal proceedings continue to unfold against a backdrop of increased scrutiny regarding corporate accountability within the professional wrestling industry. The resolution of Laurinaitis's involvement through this settlement agreement appears to be a noteworthy development in this process. As this landmark case progresses, the professional wrestling community awaits further developments in what has become one of the most significant legal challenges in sports entertainment history.

