AEW Full Gear Results – Did the Bucks Win the Gold Tonight?

At Daily's Place in Jacksonville, Florida, close to 1,000 fans are in attendance for AEW's November PPV, Full Gear, that sees every title in the company (and some not in the company) on the line. Serena Deeb defends the NWA Championship on the Buy-In pre-show. Orange Cassidy takes on The Dark Order's John Silver. Matt Hardy takes on Sammy Guevara in an Elite Deletion match. Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women's Championship against Nyla Rose. MJF faces Chris Jericho for the opportunity to join the Inner Circle. Darby Allin challenges Cody Rhodes for the TNT Championship. The Young Bucks challenge FTR for the AEW Tag Team Championships, and if they lose, they can never challenge for those belts again! And finally, Jon Moxley defends the AEW Championship against Eddie Kingston.

AEW Full Gear Live Recap Part 6

Three more matches to go tonight, and the next one is for the AEW Tag Team Championships. The Young Bucks head out, followed by FTR with Tully Blanchard. Blanchard isn't allowed to stay at ringside for this match, though. (And during the match, Excalibur reads a statement from Blanchard complaining about that decision, calling it a "gross abuse of power.")

They have a match. JR nearly loses his mind during said match at the inconsistent officiating and occasional lapses of psychology. Ultimately, after a long, long, long, long match, Matt Jackson, who had sold his hurt ankle the entire match, wins with a barefoot superkick.

Young Bucks defeat FTR to win the AEW Tag Team Championships.

It was a good match, acrobatic and athletic, but it felt like something was missing compared to the other big matches tonight. I think maybe FTR had a point when they said this match could have been built better. It was missing something in the build if you're just an AEW viewer and not a longtime follower of both teams' social media. Had I personally cared more about this match going in, I would have been worked a lot harder by all the close calls and false finishes.

One thing I did really like about the match was all of the old school references from both teams called out by JR and Tony. "That was like Arn Anderson! That was like the Steiner Brothers!" Excalibur picked up on this and talked about the generations of tag teams, inspiring the Bucks and FTR, and how it affects their styles. Commentary, when on point, can really add a lot to a wrestling match.

After the match, Kenny Omega runs out to celebrate with them. And watching from the entranceway, unnoticed by anyone: Hangman Page. I love the way stories cross over in AEW.

