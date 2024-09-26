Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam, recaps, wrestling

AEW Grand Slam 2024: Dynamite Delivers Home Run of Wrestling Action

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) once again demonstrated its ability to deliver a grand slam of entertainment with its latest special episode, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024. The event, held at the prestigious Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York, knocked it out of the park with a series of high-stakes matches and compelling storylines that left fans cheering for more.

The night's main event saw AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson defend his title against the formidable Nigel McGuinness, making his return to the ring after a long absence to face his old rival. The two seasoned competitors engaged in a technical masterpiece, showcasing their vast repertoire of moves and counter-moves. Danielson's signature LeBell Lock ultimately proved to be the game-winning pitch, forcing McGuinness to submit and securing the champion's victory.

In a surprising turn of events, the FTW Championship match between HOOK and Roderick Strong concluded with more than just a winner. After successfully defending his title, HOOK made the momentous decision to retire the FTW Championship, passing the torch back to his father, Taz, in an emotional display of respect for the belt's legacy.

The Young Bucks, Matthew and Nicholas Jackson, found themselves in a heated contest against the dynamic duo of Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The match was a veritable home run of high-flying maneuvers and tag team excellence. Despite the challengers' best efforts, the Bucks managed to retain their titles through a combination of cunning tactics and their signature BTE Trigger finisher, and with inadvertent help from Don Callis, whose attempt to interfere on his Fletcher's behalf ended up costing them the match when Ospreay convinced Fletcher not to use scissors on their opponents.

Mariah May successfully defended her AEW Women's World Championship against the energetic Yuka Sakazaki in a fast-paced encounter. The match's aftermath saw Willow Nightingale rushing to Sakazaki's aid, only to fall victim to May's opportunistic attack when Nightingale was distracted by the entrance music of Mini Shirakawa, setting the stage for potential future confrontations. Shirakawa, for her part, seemed conflicted by May's recent heelish actions, sure to be a point of contention in the relationship between the friends and former tag partners.

The evening's most consequential bout pitted Darby Allin against Jon Moxley in a number one contender's match, with Allin's future title shot hanging in the balance. In a grueling contest that pushed both men to their limits, Moxley emerged victorious, securing his opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship at the upcoming Wrestle Dream event.

Throughout the night, AEW continued to plant seeds for future storylines. Christian Cage's pursuit of his challenger contract was derailed by Kip Sabian's mischievous interference, while MVP made a surprise appearance, offering his managerial services to the absent Swerve Strickland. These developments promise to add intriguing layers to ongoing narratives within the promotion.

The broadcast team of Excalibur, Taz, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone provided insightful commentary throughout the evening, enhancing the viewing experience with their expertise and enthusiasm. Their play-by-play and analysis helped underscore the significance of each match and promo segment, and the presence of Ross, as always, made the event feel special.

AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024 was not content to simply hit singles; it swung for the fences with every segment. From the opening bell to the final pinfall, the event delivered a series of highlights that will undoubtedly resonate with fans in the weeks to come. The show's ability to seamlessly blend in-ring action with compelling storytelling demonstrates why AEW continues to be a major player in the professional wrestling landscape.

As the dust settles on this spectacular event, attention now turns to the upcoming Collision: Grand Slam, where more championship action awaits. The TNT Championship will be defended in an open challenge, while the AEW World Trios titles will be on the line as PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta face off against Private Party and Komander.

In conclusion, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2024 was a resounding success, offering a perfect mix of athletic competition and dramatic narrative progression. The event not only satisfied longtime fans but also laid the groundwork for exciting future developments. As AEW continues to hit it out of the park with its special episodes, it's clear that the promotion is playing in a league of its own, consistently delivering top-tier professional wrestling entertainment.

