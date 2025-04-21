Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: wrestling, WWE: Unreal

WWE: Unreal – Netflix Unveils First Look at New Documentary Series

Netflix reveals first trailer for WWE: Unreal, promising unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to wrestling's creative process. Coming Summer 2025.

In a significant development for professional wrestling and documentary fans alike, streaming giant Netflix has revealed the inaugural trailer for its forthcoming series WWE: Unreal, a behind-the-scenes examination of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) operations. The show was announced just yesterday during the broadcast of WrestleMania 41.

The teaser trailer offers viewers a tantalizing glimpse into the previously veiled inner workings of the sports entertainment juggernaut. Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's Chief Content Officer, establishes the documentary's premise with a succinct declaration: "Seven days a week, three-hundred sixty-five days a year, this is a calculated, coordinated production. It's time… We're going to lift the curtain."

The brief teaser mixes brief glimpses of production meetings and the control room with in-ring action. Jey Uso, who won the world heavyweight championship at WrestleMania this weekend, is seen backstage earlier in the year with Levesque telling him, "we're gonna strap a rocket to your…"

The official description accompanying the YouTube trailer emphasizes the documentary's unprecedented access: "For the first time ever, step beyond the ring and into the WWE writer's room, where the drama is just as intense offstage as it is under the spotlight."

According to the promotional material, WWE: Unreal is scheduled to premiere on the Netflix platform in Summer 2025. The series purports to provide an unfiltered perspective on the intricate mechanisms that facilitate WWE's global programming enterprise, with particular emphasis on the creative process and backstage dynamics involving WWE Superstars.

This production represents a continuation of the evolving relationship between WWE and Netflix, which commenced their partnership with significant broadcasting agreements earlier in the year that saw WWE Raw to move to Netflix and international distribution of other WWE content moved to the platform. With the streamer's success with true crime and other documentaries, this new series is poised to interest both WWE and Netflix fans and enhance Netflix's investment in WWE programming.

For viewers interested in additional information, Netflix has established a dedicated page for the series, which currently displays minimal information beyond confirmation of the production's existence, but allows subscribers to set a reminder for the show's release.

The timing of this announcement correlates with WWE's annual flagship event, WrestleMania, strategically maximizing exposure during a period of heightened engagement with the product. This marketing approach demonstrates sophisticated synergy between WWE's traditional programming and supplementary content offerings.

As Summer 2025 approaches, anticipation for this documentary series will likely intensify. Interested parties are encouraged to monitor Netflix's official communication channels for additional information regarding WWE: Unreal as the projected release window approaches.

