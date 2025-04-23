Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: wrestling

AEW Reshuffles Event Calendar as ROH Shows Find New Homes and Dates

AEW announces major shifts in its live event schedule, with ROH Supercard of Honor moving to Texas and Death Before Dishonor returning to Philadelphia's historic 2300 Arena.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) unveiled a substantial restructuring of its upcoming live event schedule this week, implementing significant alterations to several high-profile shows including the relocation of two premier Ring of Honor (ROH) events to new venues and dates.

The wrestling promotion announced that ROH Supercard of Honor, originally slated for Atlantic City in early May, will now take place on July 11 at the Esports Arena in Arlington, Texas. This strategic repositioning places the event within the promotional orbit of AEW All In: Texas week, creating a concentrated period of wrestling entertainment for fans in the Lone Star State.

In an additional calendar modification, AEW has rescheduled ROH Death Before Dishonor for September 5, relocating the event to Philadelphia's historically significant 2300 Arena. This venue selection marks a noteworthy return for ROH, as the promotion has not staged an event at the iconic Philadelphia wrestling landmark since 2021. The 2300 Arena, formerly known as the ECW Arena, carries substantial historical importance in professional wrestling circles, having hosted numerous legendary independent wrestling shows over several decades.

Current ticket holders for the previously scheduled Atlantic City event will not be left without options. AEW has confirmed that refunds will be available through all original purchase points, while also extending an exclusive presale opportunity for ROH Death Before Dishonor to these affected customers—a gesture seemingly designed to maintain goodwill among the promotion's dedicated fanbase.

The reshuffling extends beyond ROH programming. AEW Beach Break will proceed as scheduled on May 14 at NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, featuring a live broadcast of the promotion's flagship program Dynamite alongside a special taping of Collision. Tickets remain available through the company's official ticketing channels. However, the previously announced Collision event originally scheduled for May 17 at INTRUST Bank Arena in Wichita, Kansas has been canceled entirely, with refunds being processed through original vendors.

For wrestling fans interested in attending the rescheduled ROH Supercard of Honor in Texas, tickets are currently available for purchase. AEW has also implemented an integrated ticketing strategy for its All In: Texas week, with priority seating for the ROH event included within the premium VIP packaging options, though specific redemption details remain forthcoming.

This calendar restructuring occurs during a period of continued expansion for AEW, which has been working to establish distinct brand identities for its various properties while maintaining cohesive promotional strategies across its programming landscape. The decision to incorporate ROH Supercard of Honor into the All In: Texas festivities potentially signals an effort to maximize attendance and create a destination experience for traveling fans.

Venue changes of this magnitude typically reflect a combination of factors including ticket sales projections, production logistics, and broader promotional strategy. AEW has indicated that additional information regarding all affected events will be released in the coming weeks.

Fans seeking further details on these schedule adjustments can register for updates through the AEW Insider program on the promotion's official website, demonstrating the company's focus on direct-to-consumer communication channels.

As the professional wrestling landscape continues to evolve, AEW's willingness to recalibrate its event schedule suggests a dynamic approach to market conditions and audience expectations. Whether these changes indicate broader strategic shifts within the organization remains to be seen as the promotion continues navigating the competitive terrain of modern professional wrestling entertainment.

