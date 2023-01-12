AEW Owner Tony Khan Reportedly In Running to Buy WWE In a move that would mirror the end of the Monday Night Wars over twenty years ago, AEW owner Tony Khan and his daddy could purchase WWE.

"The deal is finalized, and the name on the contract does say, Khan… However, it reads Tony Khan." (*Nick Khan shocked Pikachu face*) That's the scene that could play out later this year, as, in a turn of events that would bring things full circle from the end of the Monday Night Wars when WWE purchased its longtime rival, WCW, effectively gaining a monopoly on the pro wrestling business for the next two decades. According to a report from Barron's, Tony Khan and his even richer daddy, Shad Khan, are among the potential buyers for WWE.

The biggest wrestling company in the world being up for sale is only the latest in a string of outlandish but true news stories that rival the company's legendary Attitude Era in surprises and pure shock value. It all started when Vince McMahon was forced to retire last year over sexual misconduct accusations and investigations into hush money payments to the accusers, upending the dynamic between WWE and its biggest competitor, AEW. But the goodwill afforded WWE under the guidance of Stephanie McMahon and Triple H was short-lived, as the elder McMahon returned with a vengeance to kick off 2023, using his majority stockholder voting power to elect himself Chairman, effectively oust his detractors and initiate a sale of the company. That is, assuming a class action lawsuit filed against him doesn't stop it.

Since then, rumored buyers have included the usual streaming and media giants, Endeavor (the owners of UFC), and even the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund. Rumors that a deal between WWE and the Saudis were shot down earlier this week, but the Saudi government propaganda machine is still in the running and probably the most likely option if, as rumored, McMahon wants to take WWE private, resume total creative control, and continue to run it. But now, Tony and Shad Khan are in the running too, with the report noting they would look for additional investors if they made a deal.

Is it likely that Tony Khan could be the new owner of WWE? Probably not, but can you really call anything unlikely after the year pro wrestling has just experienced? Stay tuned to see what exciting twists and turns this story will take tomorrow, as Friday after markets close tends to be a good time to announce industry-shaking news. Meanwhile, Bleeding Cool should probably send someone to Chad McMahon's house to check on him, just in case.