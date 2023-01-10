Stephanie McMahon Resigns from WWE in Wake of Father's Return

Less than a week after her father, Vince McMahon, returned to power, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company.

Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE on Tuesday, less than a week after her father, Vince McMahon, forcibly returned as Executive Chairman, a position Stephanie previously held along with the position of Co-CEO. Stephanie McMahon had recently taken a leave of absence from the company when her father was suddenly forced to retire amidst a scandal involving investigations into sexual misconduct claims and hush money payments made to the accusers. Though she returned to helm the company in his absence, now that he's returned and is planning to sell the company, she's taking that leave of absence a step further. Her husband, Triple H, will continue his role as head of creative for WWE… at least for now.

In a statement posted to social media, McMahon wrote:

Dear WWE Universe,

About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime, I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.

Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Noick's leadership and Paul "Triple H" Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders.

WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.

I look forward to cheering on WWE from the other side of the business, where I started when I was a little kid, as a pure fan. I will always remain dedicated to WWE. I truly love our company, our employees, our Superstars, and our fans. And I am grateful to all of our partners.

Thank you for everything.

Then. Now. Forever. Together

-Steph