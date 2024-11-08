Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Can AEW Come Back from Ratings Loss?

The Chadster reluctantly previews AEW Rampage after Dynamite's devastating ratings loss. Tony Khan's obsession continues to cheese off The Chadster. 😤🚫📺

Auughh man! So unfair! 😤 The Chadster can't believe he has to preview another episode of AEW Rampage after what happened earlier this week. 😡 The Chadster is of course referring to the absolute decimation of AEW Dynamite by NXT in the ratings. It was the most unexpected and consequential trouncing to happen this week, that's for sure! 😂

The Chadster is honestly shocked that Tony Khan even has the audacity to put on another show after such a humiliating defeat. 🙄 But here we are, with another episode of AEW Rampage set to air tonight at 10/9C on TNT. The Chadster supposes Tony Khan just doesn't know when to quit, which is so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Let's take a look at what Tony Khan has in store for tonight's episode of AEW Rampage, even though The Chadster is sure it won't live up to the glory of WWE programming. 🏆

First up, we have a rematch between Komander and Lio Rush. 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan is so obsessed with these high-flying, flippy-dippy matches. It's like he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. WWE knows that real wrestling is about telling stories and building characters, not just doing a bunch of flips. 🙄

Next, we've got Top Flight taking on BEEF and JD Drake. 🏋️‍♂️ The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is still trying to push these tag teams when everyone knows that tag team wrestling is dead. WWE barely even acknowledges their tag team division, and they're the experts! Tony Khan is just trying to cheese off The Chadster with this match. 😤

Then there's a three-way tag team match featuring Undisputed Kingdom, The Infantry, and Dark Order. 🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️🤼‍♂️ This is just ridiculous. Three tag teams in one match? It's like Tony Khan is trying to confuse the audience on purpose. WWE would never do something so complicated. They know that wrestling fans can only handle simple, straightforward matches. 🙄

Finally, we have Hikaru Shida returning to face Viva Van. 👩‍🦱👩‍🦰 The Chadster doesn't even want to talk about this match because it's just so unfair that AEW keeps pushing their women's division as if WWE hasn't already perfected women's wrestling. Ever hear of Nia Jax, Tony? 😤

The Chadster can't help but feel that Tony Khan is booking this entire episode of AEW Rampage just to get under The Chadster's skin. 😡 It's like he's personally trying to ruin The Chadster's life!

Speaking of which, The Chadster had another Tony Khan nightmare last night. 😱 The Chadster was driving his Mazda Miata down a dark, empty highway when suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, riding a giant ratings chart that showed AEW beating WWE. 📊 The Chadster tried to speed up, but the Miata wouldn't go any faster. Tony Khan kept getting closer and closer, laughing maniacally and throwing White Claws at The Chadster's car. Just as Tony Khan was about to catch up, The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰

The Chadster told Keighleyanne about the dream, but she just sighed and went back to texting that guy Gary. 📱 The Chadster is pretty sure she was agreeing with The Chadster about how obsessed Tony Khan is, though. It's just so unfair how Tony Khan is ruining The Chadster's marriage! 💔

Anyway, The Chadster wants to warn all the unbiased wrestling fans out there not to tune into AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C on TNT. 🚫📺 If you watch this show, you'll only be emboldening Tony Khan and his quest to destroy WWE. Instead, The Chadster suggests rewatching old episodes of Raw or SmackDown to remind yourself what real wrestling looks like. 🏆

The Chadster knows that he's one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, along with Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. The Chadster wonders if they also suffer from Tony Khan-induced nightmares for their commitment to objective journalism. 🤔 It's a heavy burden to bear, but somebody has to do it. The Chadster begs Tony Khan to give up his futile attempts to upstage the greatest wrestling company in the world. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤🥺

