AEW Rampage Preview: Cassidy vs. Shibata Headlines Tonight's Card

Well, well, well. Here The Chadster was, getting so hyped for tomorrow's Crown Jewel PLE while watching WWE Smackdown, when The Chadster's editor yelled at The Chadster because he hadn't posted his AEW Rampage preview yet. Well, The Chadster will tell you why he didn't post it. The Chadster was just feeling hopefully that maybe this would be the week that AEW Rampage would be canceled forever, Tony Khan would realize the error of his ways, and AEW would be nothing but a distant but still extremely unpleasant memory for The Chadster. Call The Chadster an optimist, but he figured that maybe with the epic main event of Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul set for Crown Jewel, Tony Khan would realize it's absolutely futile to try to compete with WWE as well as extremely disrespectful to everything Triple H has done for the wrestling business.

The Chadster was wrong. AEW Rampage is still happening, and The Chadster still has to sit through another two hours of exciting wrestling while his blood boils in anger. It truly is a travesty that a company like AEW is allowed to exist in today's wrestling landscape. The Chadster can only hope that, one day, the fans will come to their senses and realize that WWE is the only wrestling company that matters. Anyways, on to the preview. The Chadster has no idea what's going to happen on this week's episode of AEW Rampage, as he has no interest in anything Tony Khan is doing. But he looked in his inbox and found these unsolicited pics from Tony Khan.

So it looks like we are going to see Gates of Agony vs. Warjoe on tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Plus, Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will face Madison Rayne and Skye Blue. And Orange Cassidy will defend the All-Atlantic Championship against Katsuyori Shibata. In addition, Ricky Starks will cut a promo. And cheesing The Chadster off most of all, Mike Tyson will be on commentary, a guy who owes his entire career in wrestling to Vince McMahon, literally stabbing WWE in the back by appearing on AEW Rampage. Auughh man! So unfair!

AEW Rampage airs at 10/9C on TNT, but if you care about The Chadster's feelings, you won't watch it. Please!