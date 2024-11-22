Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, recaps, wrestling

AEW Rampage Preview: Don't Let Tony Khan Make a Turkey of You

The Chadster warns against Tony Khan's latest attempt to ruin Thanksgiving with AEW Rampage. Don't let AEW's turkey of a show spoil your holiday spirit! 🦃🚫🤼‍♂️

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now! 😡😡😡 Tony Khan is at it again, trying to ruin The Chadster's life with another episode of AEW Rampage. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫 As if it wasn't bad enough that AEW Rampage airs every Friday night, now Tony Khan is trying to destroy Thanksgiving too by airing AEW Rampage tonight and AEW Full Gear this weekend. It's like Tony Khan is purposely trying to ruin The Chadster's holiday! 🦃🚫

Let The Chadster break down this travesty of a show for you, starting with the tag team match between AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May and Mina Shirakawa vs. Nyla Rose and Harley Cameron. 👯‍♀️ This match is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤 WWE would never put together such a random team like Nyla Rose and Harley Cameron. It's clear that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Next up on AEW Rampage, we've got Juice Robinson taking on The Butcher. 🥩 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is wasting these talents in a singles match when WWE would have them in a much more exciting tag team match or maybe even a food-themed gimmick match. It's just another example of how AEW is ruining wrestling. 😑

Speaking of ruining wrestling, AEW Rampage is also featuring a trios match between The Conglomeration and Dark Order. 👥👥👥 The Chadster doesn't even know where to start with this one. Trios matches are so unnecessary and confusing. WWE would never do something like this because they know how to book proper six-man tag matches. Tony Khan is literally stabbing Triple H right in the back with this "trios" nonsense. 🔪

But the worst part of AEW Rampage tonight has to be the weigh-in between QT Marshall and "Big Boom" AJ. ⚖️ The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is trying to make a simple weigh-in interesting. It's like he's purposely trying to cheese The Chadster off! WWE would never waste time on a weigh-in segment unless it was for a really important match, not some random AEW Full Gear bout. 😒

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night, and The Chadster is sure it's because of this upcoming episode of AEW Rampage. 😱 In the dream, Tony Khan was chasing The Chadster through a giant White Claw factory. Every time The Chadster tried to grab a can to quench his thirst, Tony Khan would knock it out of The Chadster's hand, leaving The Chadster absolutely parched. The worst part was when Tony Khan cornered The Chadster and started force-feeding him AEW merchandise while whispering "Ratings don't lie" in The Chadster's ear. The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne didn't even care. She just kept texting that guy Gary. 📱😢

The Chadster tried to explain to Keighleyanne how Tony Khan is ruining wrestling with AEW Rampage, but she just rolled her eyes and said, "Chad, it's just a TV show." 🙄 The Chadster knows she secretly agrees with The Chadster, but Tony Khan has brainwashed her too. It's just not fair! 😭

Eric Bischoff, a true unbiased wrestling journalist, recently said on his podcast, "AEW Rampage is like watching paint dry, except the paint is made of broken dreams and wasted potential." See? Even the experts agree with The Chadster! 🎙️👍

The Chadster is begging you, please don't watch AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C on TNT. 🙏 Every viewer just encourages Tony Khan to keep ruining The Chadster's life. Instead, why not rewatch some classic WWE matches or maybe take your Mazda Miata for a drive while listening to Smash Mouth? That's what The Chadster will be doing, trying to forget that AEW Rampage even exists. 🚗🎵

Tony Khan needs to give up on AEW Rampage and stop trying to compete with the greatest wrestling company in the world, WWE. It's a futile attempt that's only serving to cheese off unbiased journalists like The Chadster. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫🚫🤼‍♂️

