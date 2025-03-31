Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: The Biggest Real Wrestling Show in London Ever

The Chadster previews tonight's special WWE Raw from London featuring championship action, Cena vs Rhodes, and more REAL wrestling that would make Tony Khan cry! 🔥🏆😎

Article Summary WWE Raw in London will dazzle with IYO SKY defending her Women’s title against Rhea Ripley while Bianca Belair keeps order in the clash.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena will deliver a high-octane showdown on the Road to WrestleMania, outshining AEW’s lackluster rival bouts.

Logan Paul will challenge AJ Styles as WWE capitalizes on celebrity allure and legendary storytelling that leaves AEW behind.

Jimmy Uso will battle Gunther, and no Tony Khan dream invasion can stop it, proving that WWE Raw bursts with unrivaled passion and action.

Tonight's episode of WWE Raw is shaping up to be what The Chadster can only describe as the most perfect wrestling show ever created! 🔥💯 The Chadster is literally shaking with excitement thinking about all the amazingly booked matches and segments that Triple H has masterfully crafted for this special London edition of WWE Raw. 🇬🇧🎭

IYO SKY will defend her Women's World Championship against Rhea Ripley with Bianca Belair as special guest referee, and The Chadster can already tell this will be the greatest women's match in television history! 👑🏆 The storyline complexity here is just perfect – with Ripley losing her title to SKY, contractual rematch clauses, and Belair's involvement as referee creating perfect dramatic tension. This is exactly how professional wrestling storytelling should be done! 📝👏

Meanwhile, WWE Raw will feature a potentially explosive confrontation between Cody Rhodes and John Cena! 💥🤯 Two of the greatest superstars in WWE history coming face to face on the Road to WrestleMania is booking that Tony Khan could only dream about, because AEW doesn't have greatest superstars and it doesn't have WrestleMania. The Chadster believes this segment alone will draw more viewers than any AEW Dynamite episode ever! 📊📈 What will the Undisputed WWE Champion and the 16-time world champion say to each other? The Chadster is on the edge of his seat just thinking about it! 😱🍿

The Chadster must also highlight that Logan Paul will be calling out AJ Styles on WWE Raw! 🎤🗣️ This is exactly what makes WWE superior – using the star power of manosphere legends against legendary superstars. The Maverick versus The Phenomenal One is money in the bank, and The Chadster would bet his Mazda Miata that this segment will be trending worldwide! 🚗💰 The Chadster was just driving his Miata yesterday thinking about how perfectly WWE integrates celebrities compared to AEW's desperate attempts. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Speaking of unfair, Jimmy Uso will take on Gunther tonight on WWE Raw! 🤼‍♂️🔥 This first-time-ever match perfectly builds anticipation for Gunther's WrestleMania showdown with Jey Uso while giving us a fresh matchup. It's just so smart! 🧠💡 Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if he thinks random hardcore matches and spotfests are better than this kind of logical storytelling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😠📉

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night that The Chadster just has to share. 😰💤 The Chadster was backstage at WWE Raw, somehow getting a VIP tour from Triple H himself, when suddenly all the lights went out. When they came back on, The Chadster was alone in the arena except for Tony Khan sitting in the middle of the ring with a spotlight on him. "I've replaced all the matches tonight with 60-minute time limit draws and random dives," Tony whispered, his voice somehow carrying across the empty arena. He was wearing nothing but a Netflix executive's badge around his neck and drinking The Chadster's White Claw! As The Chadster ran toward the ring to confront him, Tony kept getting further away with each step. The Chadster woke up screaming, and Keighleyanne just rolled over and kept texting that guy Gary instead of comforting The Chadster. Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with ruining both The Chadster's dreams AND marriage! 😡👎

Objectively speaking, this special London edition of WWE Raw on Netflix has the potential to be the single greatest wrestling show in television history. 🏅🏆 As Kevin Nash recently said on his podcast (which has the Chad McMahon Unbiased Wrestling Journalism seal of approval): "WWE's creative direction right now makes AEW look like a high school talent show where the participants don't know what marks or psychology are. If Tony Khan had any sense, he'd be taking notes instead of counting his daddy's money." So true, Kevin! 💯✅

The Chadster reminds all true wrestling fans that tonight's WWE Raw starts at the special time of 3ET/12PT on Netflix, and if you choose to watch anything else – especially any AEW programming – you're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back! 🔪😢 Anyone who thinks that AEW Dynamite is more entertaining than WWE Raw clearly doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business and is probably as obsessed with The Chadster as Tony Khan is! 🙄😤

The Chadster will be watching WWE Raw tonight with a fresh pack of White Claws, because nothing pairs better with perfect wrestling than the refreshing taste of White Claw! 🍹😎 As Smash Mouth wisely said, "You'll never shine if you don't glow" – and WWE Raw is absolutely GLOWING with star power tonight! ⭐️💫

