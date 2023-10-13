Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew rampage, wrestling

AEW Rampage Set to Disrespect Wrestling Again – Preview

Join The Chadster as he calls out AEW's latest affront to WWE - an outrageous lineup for Rampage! Auughh man! so unfair! 😤

The Chadster is here to discuss the recent announcement for AEW Rampage and boy, does The Chadster have some things to say! 😤 Everyone knows that The Chadster is a devoted fan of the wrestling business. Not just any wrestling business though, but WWE. This is the original, the world-renowned, the company with a legacy that has thrilled and entertained for generations. So it's pretty dang clear to everyone, especially Keighleyanne, who is rolling her eyes right now in agreement, that The Chadster has some issues with the disrespectful nature of AEW and their constant desire to mess with the established wrestling order.🙄

AEW Rampage is set to include Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard in a Trios face-off against Brother Zay and The Hardys. Can The Chadster just ask, what's with these random match-ups, anyway? Where's the storytelling, like in WWE? But, no, AEW just loves their random stints, don't they?🤷‍♂️

Then there's Jay Lethal and Trent Beretta locked in a singles match. The Chadster sees this move as a blatant slap in the face to all the proven talents in WWE. This approach is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.😡

The lineup also includes Skye Blue wrestling against Emi Sakura and Blackpool Combat Club clashing with Gates of Agony (another name The Chadster doesn't get — they're people, not gates). Once again, it's just AEW being AEW, trying to cash in on easy attractions. They don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

And you know what, the worst part is how Tony Khan was tweeting things disparaging Vince McMahon and Triple H. So much so, that last night The Chadster had one of those terrible nightmares about Tony Khan again. In it, Khan was DMing The Chadster, saying all these nasty things about WWE. The audacity he has to invade The Chadster's dreams is shocking! A man like Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with people like The Chadster, who are just trying to keep the integrity of wrestling intact.😫💤

Look, folks, if you wanna tune into this train wreck, AEW Rampage starts at 10 pm ET/9 pm CT on TNT. But The Chadster suggests that you spare yourself from this disgraceful show and stick with what's good, what's familiar, what's WWE. WWE is the real wrestling, not this cheap imitation.

So next time, The Chadster will be back with more unbiased insights. As if Tony Khan hasn't caused enough trouble already, he's probably already planning his next attack. So, here's The Chadster, bracing himself to face it head-on, like a real wrestling fan should.😭💪

Remember folks, stay WWE, stay strong.✌️🪓

