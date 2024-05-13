Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: ,

Punisher, Police And The Skull in The Daily LITG, 13th Of May, 2024

Courtesy of Reddit, Bleeding Cool's 2019 coverage of Marvel's relationship with The Punisher and his skull logo topped the traffic again.

Article Summary

  • Reddit drives renewed interest in 2019 coverage of The Punisher's skull logo.
  • Speculation surges about Punisher's appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine film.
  • Bleeding Cool's daily roundup includes comics, TV shows, and movie updates.
  • Punisher's use of the skull logo by police remains a hot topic in discussions.

Courtesy of Reddit, Bleeding Cool's 2019 coverage of Marvel's relationship with The Punisher and his skull logo, possibly as a result of speculation that Punisher will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool for a second day. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Punisher Has Words For The Police Who Use His Skull Logo

The Punisher, the Police and the Skull in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

LITG one year ago, Community blackface

Ken Jeong as Ben Chang in Community (Image: Sony Pictures TV)
Ken Jeong as Ben Chang in Community (Image: Sony Pictures TV)
LITG two years ago, The Regeneration Game

doctor who
Image: BBC
LITG three years ago – Target has fewer targets

Target No Longer Trading In Cards - The Daily LITG, 13th of May 2021
LITG: Photo by Joshua Nelson.

LITG four years ago – Dungeons & Dragons & A New Bat Signal

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Dungeons, Dragons and a lack of a black Batman, Lots of Flashes though.

LITG five years ago – Excavating Fantastic Four

Two years ago we were looking at Fantastic Four and 4Chan. Was that only two years ago?

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Marv Wolfman, co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke, and Crisis On Infinite Earths.
  • Andrew Pepoy, writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men
  • Bill Pulkovski, CEO of Rocket Ink Comics
  • Andrew LoVuolo, cerator of The Rift
  • Joshua Waerloga, cartoonist
  • Comics journalist and author, Christine Marie

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

