Punisher, Police And The Skull in The Daily LITG, 13th Of May, 2024

Courtesy of Reddit, Bleeding Cool's 2019 coverage of Marvel's relationship with The Punisher and his skull logo topped the traffic again.

Courtesy of Reddit, Bleeding Cool's 2019 coverage of Marvel's relationship with The Punisher and his skull logo, possibly as a result of speculation that Punisher will appear in Deadpool & Wolverine, topped the traffic at Bleeding Cool for a second day. Where you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Punisher, the Police and the Skull in yesterday's Bleeding Cool

And a few other comic stories you may prefer

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Marv Wolfman , co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke, and Crisis On Infinite Earths.

, co-creator of Blade, Nova, Black Cat, Raven, Starfire, Cyborg, Tim Drake, Bullseye, Deathstroke, and Crisis On Infinite Earths. Andrew Pepoy, writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men

writer/artist/inker on comics including Superman, Spider-Man, Batman, X-Men Bill Pulkovski, CEO of Rocket Ink Comics

CEO of Rocket Ink Comics Andrew LoVuolo, cerator of The Rift

cerator of The Rift Joshua Waerloga , cartoonist

, cartoonist Comics journalist and author, Christine Marie

