AEW Rampage: Top Flight vs MxM a Mockery of Real Tag Team Action

The Chadster previews AEW Rampage, exposing Tony Khan's latest attempts to cheese off real wrestling fans. Top Flight vs MxM? Auughh man! So unfair to WWE! 😡🤼‍♂️

The Chadster is absolutely cheesed off right now 😡😡😡 because The Chadster has to preview tonight's episode of AEW Rampage. Auughh man! So unfair! Tony Khan just keeps forcing The Chadster to watch his subpar wrestling show, lest he be allowed to get away with something without The Chadster's unbiased journalistic oversight, and it's literally stabbing Triple H right in the back! 🔪🔪🔪

Let's start with the main event of AEW Rampage, where Top Flight will face MxM Collection. 🙄 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is putting two teams with losing records in the main event. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. In WWE, only the most deserving superstars get main event spots, not just any random tag teams Tony Khan likes. 😤

Then there's this trios match with The Conglomeration taking on The Butcher and The Outrunners. 🤦‍♂️ The Chadster doesn't understand why Tony Khan insists on having so many trios matches. It's like he's trying to confuse viewers who are used to WWE's superior tag team wrestling. Plus, Orange Cassidy is involved, and The Chadster thinks his gimmick is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business. 😠

Speaking of disrespect, Nick Wayne is going one-on-one with Kip Sabian on AEW Rampage. 😒 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan is pushing Nick Wayne so hard when he's barely old enough to drive. In WWE, young talents are properly developed in NXT, not thrown into the spotlight before they're ready. It just goes to show that Tony Khan doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️

And don't even get The Chadster started on Saraya speaking on AEW Rampage. 😤 The Chadster remembers when she was Paige in WWE, and now she's in AEW stabbing WWE right in the back. The Chadster bets she's going to say something about wanting a match at AEW All In, which is just Tony Khan's way of trying to compete with WWE's superior Bash in Berlin event. 😡

The Chadster also has to suffer through watching Nyla Rose and members of the Don Callis Family in action on AEW Rampage. 🙄 It's like Tony Khan is purposely booking wrestlers The Chadster doesn't like just to cheese The Chadster off.

Speaking of Tony Khan trying to cheese The Chadster off, The Chadster had another nightmare about him last night. 😱 In the dream, The Chadster was innocently driving his Mazda Miata down a lonely highway, listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" and sipping a refreshing White Claw seltzer. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror, driving a monster truck with the AEW logo on it! 🚗💨 He chased The Chadster for miles, laughing maniacally and throwing cans of AEW-branded energy drinks at The Chadster's car, which he threatened to run over with the truck! Who would do something so audacious to a beautiful car like that?! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and Keighleyanne just rolled her eyes when The Chadster tried to tell her about it. She went back to texting that guy Gary, leaving The Chadster to deal with the trauma alone. 😢

The Chadster just knows that Tony Khan is invading The Chadster's dreams on purpose. It's so obvious that Tony Khan is obsessed with The Chadster, and The Chadster demands that he stop! 😤😤😤

Anyway, The Chadster wants to warn all the unbiased wrestling fans out there not to tune into AEW Rampage tonight at 10/9C on TNT. 🚫📺 Watching this show will only encourage Tony Khan to keep trying to compete with WWE, and that's just not fair to WWE or the wrestling business as a whole. Instead, true wrestling fans should forget about AEW All In and focus on WWE's Bash in Berlin, which is clearly the superior August European premium live event. 🇩🇪🎉

The Chadster is one of the only unbiased journalists in wrestling, along with Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger. The Chadster wonders if they also have to deal with Tony Khan invading their dreams and ruining their marriages. It's a heavy burden to bear for objective journalism, but The Chadster will continue to fight the good fight against AEW's blatant attempts to delegitimize WWE. 💪💪💪

In conclusion, AEW Rampage is just another example of how Tony Khan is trying to ruin The Chadster's life and the wrestling business as a whole. The Chadster hopes that one day, Tony Khan will realize the error of his ways and stop competing with WWE. Until then, The Chadster will continue to suffer through watching AEW Rampage and reporting on it with complete objectivity, no matter how much it pains The Chadster to do so. 😔🎭🤼‍♂️

