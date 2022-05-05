Rey Fenix, Jeff Hardy, Joker Join AEW's Men's Owen Hart Tournament

Rey Fenix and Jeff Hardy won their respective Owen Hart Foundation tournament qualifying matches on AEW Dynamite last night, finalizing the brackets for the men's version. Fenix defeated Dante Martin to win his match, while Hardy went over Bobby Fish. You can see highlights from both matches below.

As a result of those matches, the brackets for the AEW Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament could be revealed for the first time. "What about the final entrant?" you ask? Well, here is where Tony Khan has really shown that he is out to RUIN THE CHADSTER'S LIFE! It looks like the men's tournament, and probably the women's too, will have Joker! Auughh man! So unfair!

This means that more former WWE stars are probably going to literally stab Vince McMahon right in the back by signing with AEW and making a surprise debut in these tournament spots, which The Chadster finds to be just so disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business. Not only is the tournament named after Owen Hart, who had the disrespect to not want to be involved with WWE anymore just because they accidentally killed him (mistakes happen), but now it will aid more people in betraying WWE? The Chadster can't take this!

The finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Tournaments will take place at Double or Nothing in Las Vegas on May 29th. Also scheduled for the show is an AEW Women's World Championship match between champion Thunder Rosa and challenger Serena Deeb. And Hangman Adam Page and CM Punk are set to collide for the AEW Championship at the show. The show will also feature the finals of both the men's and women's Owen Hart Tournaments. If you're thinking, "that sounds incredibly unfair to WWE," then The Chadster 100% agrees with you, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.

