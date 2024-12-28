Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW World's End, recaps, wrestling

AEW World's End: Thrilling 2024 Finale Ushers in New Era for AEW

AEW World's End closed 2024 with epic matches, surprising returns, and a glimpse into All Elite Wrestling's bright future.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) concluded 2024 with a spectacular showcase at AEW World's End in Orlando, Florida. This pay-per-view event exemplified AEW's strengths as the premier alternative to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), demonstrating long-term storytelling, smart utilization of international stars and veteran talent, and a focus on young, homegrown AEW originals.

AEW World's End opened with a Continental Classic semi-final match between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher. Despite Fletcher's recent heel turn and impressive run, Ospreay emerged victorious with the Styles Clash, securing his place in the finals. Post-match, a bloodied Ospreay cut a promo aimed at AEW's hardcore fanbase, known as "The Sickos."

The second Continental Classic semi-final saw AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada defeat Ricochet. Following the match, Swerve Strickland confronted Ricochet, addressing him as "Trevor" and orchestrating a humiliating moment involving Prince Nana and toilet paper rolls thrown by the crowd.

In a Tijuana Street Fight, AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May successfully defended her title against Thunder Rosa. The violent spectacle involved Rosa's father at ringside, whose cane became a weapon used by both competitors. May's victory sets up a potential future clash with former champion Toni Storm, who defeated Leila Grey on the pre-show as part of her amusing mental illness gimmick.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) continued his annual tradition by defeating Adam Cole for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, employing underhanded tactics to secure the win and further their ongoing rivalry. Konosuke Takeshita retained the AEW International Championship against Powerhouse Hobbs, showcasing the skills of both performers and solidifying Takeshita's reign as "The Alpha."

TBS Champion Mercedes Moné successfully defended her title against Kris Statlander in an instant classic that earned a "fight forever" chant from the appreciative crowd. Moné's victory sets up her next title defense at New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) Wrestle Dynasty, while Statlander cemented her status in AEW's women's division upper echelon.

The Continental Classic final between Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada lived up to its billing as a dream match. With Jim Ross joining the commentary team and celebrating his 50th year in professional wrestling, the match received multiple standing ovations and "holy shit" chants. Okada ultimately emerged victorious with a Rainmaker, leading to a respectful handshake between the competitors.

In a surprising turn of events, Christopher Daniels came out and announced he was no longer an interim executive vice president, paving the way for Kenny Omega's return to his executive role. Omega presented the Continental Championship belt to Okada, creating a memorable face-to-face moment between the longtime rivals.

The main event featured a four-way battle for the AEW World Championship between Jon Moxley, Hangman Adam Page, Orange Cassidy, and Jay White. Despite the odds, the wild brawl concluded with Moxley retaining his title with assistance from the Death Riders. But AEW World's End's true climax came when FTR and a returning Adam Copeland confronted the Death Riders, leading to a face-off between Copeland and Moxley. The show concluded with Copeland delivering a spear to Moxley and punishing the champion until he escaped with his title.

As AEW World's End wrapped up 2024, it marked the end of a challenging era for AEW, which faced criticism from various quarters. However, the company now enters a new phase with a multi-year streaming deal on MAX, solidifying its position as the second-most successful wrestling promotion in American history. With financial stability secured and riding a creative hot streak, AEW's future looks bright as it enters 2025.

AEW World's End served as a testament to All Elite Wrestling's strengths, showcasing its diverse talent pool, commitment to compelling storytelling, and ability to create memorable moments. As the promotion embarks on this new chapter, fans can anticipate continued innovation and excitement from pro wrestling's challenger brand for years to come.

