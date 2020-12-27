AEW Wrestler Jon Huber aka Brodie Lee Has Passed Away, Age 41

The professional wrestling world was shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of All Elite Wrestling Superstar Jon Huber (aka Brodie Lee) at age 41 from what his wife Amanda Huber described as "a non Covid related lung issue." Huber posted the heartbreaking news on Instagram late on Saturday, "My best friend died today. I never wanted to write out those words. My heart is broken. The world saw him as the amazing [Brodie Lee] (fka Luke Harper) but he was my best friend, my husband, and the greatest father you would ever meet. No words can express the love I feel or how broken I am right now."

In March 2020, Huber made his debut as Brodie Lee, the leader of The Dark Order. He would go on to feud against Jon Moxley for the AEW championship match at the Double or Nothing PPV event. From there, he would go on to defeat the inaugural AEW TNT Championship champion Cody Rhodes in August, where his run with the title would last for over 60 days (eventually losing the title back to Rhodes in a dog collar match in TNT's AEW Dynamite). Prior to his turn in AEW, Huber wrestling in the WWE under the name Luke Harper. Teaming with Erick Rowan, Huber/Harper would go on to win the NXT tag team titles and the WWE SmackDown tag team titles. As a singles wrestler, Huber also defeated Dolph Ziggler in 2014 to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

AEW issued the following statement via Twitter: "The All Elite Wrestling Family is heartbroken. In an industry filled with good people, Jon Huber was exceptionally respected and beloved in every way – a fierce and captivating talent, a thoughtful mentor, and simply a very kind soul that starkly contradicted his persona as Mr. Brodie Lee. Jon's love for his wife Amanda, and children Brodie and Nolan, was evident to all of us who were fortunate enough to spend time with him, and we send our love and support to his beautiful family, today and always. Jon's popularity among his peers and influence on the wrestling world was worldwide and transcended AEW, so this loss will be felt by many for a long time. We were privileged at AEW to call Jon Huber a brother, a friend, and one of our own."