After Midnight: CBS Releases Details on "@Midnight" Late-Night Revamp

CBS released details on its "@Midnight" late-night revamp, with Stephen Colbert executive-producing After Midnight for the 12:37 a.m. spot.

Though a host and premiere date are still TBA (beyond "early 2024"), we are learning who the executive producing team, showrunners, and head writer will be for CBS' upcoming late-night series After Midnight. First announced earlier this year and stemming from CBS Studios, Spartina Industries, and Funny Or Die, the revamped take on @midnight will be taking over the 12:37 a.m. ET/PT time slot (and also available on Paramount+) next year. Stephen Colbert; Carrie Byalick, president of Spartina Industries; The Late Show executive Tom Purcell; Evelyn McGee Colbert; and James Dixon of Dixon Talent. The Spartina team is joined by executive producers Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack, and Henry R. Muñoz III from Funny Or Die – with Jason U. Nadler (@midnight) of Serious Business also set to executive produce.

Running for 600 episodes on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017, the original series was hosted by Chris Hardwick (who is reportedly not directly involved in the reboot effort). While the format included a number of recurring challenges, the late-night comedy/game show included dedicated competition rounds such as "Rapid Refresh" (where answers are selected based on an online meme or headline), "Hashtag Wars" (a tweet-based competition round), and "Live Challenges" (where the contestants are required to work out a creative response over the course of a commercial break). In the end, the final two contestants face off in the final round, FTW ("For The Win").

Jack Martin (@midnight, Raid the Cage) & Eric Pierce (The Challenge: USA, The Wheel, Hollywood Game Night) will serve as showrunners and executive produce. Comedian & writer Jo Firestone (Ziwe, The Tonight Show, Joe Pera Talks with You) will be co-executive producer and serve as the head writer – with Alexx Wells (Celebrity Squares, That's My Jam, The Cube) serving as co-executive producer. "We are thrilled to be reunited with our friends at Funny Or Die My hope is that every night, 'After Midnight' will be just as ridiculous as the internet is every day. Plus, the original '@midnight' aired after 'The Colbert Report,' so welcoming this new show to 12:30 feels like coming home," Colbert shared in a statement. "Funny Or Die is proud to partner once again with CBS Studios, Spartina Industries, and our longtime friend and collaborator Stephen Colbert," added Funny Or Die Owner Henry R. Muñoz III. "Now that we are all old enough to stay up until after midnight, I'm excited for this show to harness the power of comedy and laughter to bring us all together."

