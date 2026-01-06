Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Seven Dials

Agatha Christie's Seven Dials Trailer Previews Chris Chibnall Series

Here's the trailer for Chris Chibnall's (Doctor Who) Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, starring Mia McKenna-Bruce and Helena Bonham Carter.

Who's in the mood for a gripping Agatha Christie mystery? That's exactly what Netflix has in store for you on January 15th, when series creator Chris Chibnall's (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) Agatha Christie's Seven Dials debuts. Set in 1925 England, the adaptation of Christie's The Seven Dials Mystery takes place at a lavish country house party, where a practical joke appears to have gone horribly, murderously wrong. It will be up to the unlikeliest of sleuths — the fizzingly inquisitive Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent (How to Have Sex star Mia McKenna-Bruce) — to unravel a chilling plot that will change her life, cracking wide open the country house mystery. Joining McKenna-Bruce are Helena Bonham Carter (One Life, Nolly) as Lady Caterham, Martin Freeman (The Responder, Black Panther) as Battle, Corey Mylchreest (Queen Charlotte) as Gerry Wade, Ed Bluemel (Sex Education, Killing Eve) as Jimmy Thesiger, and Nabhaan Rizwan (KAOS) as Ronnie Devereux. You can check out the official trailer above, and here's a first-look image gallery:

Chibnall will executive produce Netflix's Agatha Christie's Seven Dials through his company Imaginary Friends. The series is also executive-produced by Suzanne Mackie (The Crown), Chris Sussman (Good Omens), and Chris Sweeney (The Tourist, Back to Life), who also directed all three parts. Christie's great-grandson, James Prichard, executive produces through Agatha Christie Limited, which has managed the literary and media rights to Christie's works since 1955. "Bundle Brent is one of my great-grandmother's raft of interesting, humorous, and sharp young female characters," shared Prichard. "To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true. I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more." Andy Stebbing is also on board as an executive producer, and Joanna Crow as series producer.

