Agatha: Coven of Chaos Has "Hottest Coven on the Planet": Kathryn Hahn Kathryn Hahn had some things to share with Drew Barrymore regarding Marvel Studios' WandaVision spinoff series Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

As we make our way around the MCU, we have an update to pass along regarding Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos – directly from the star herself. Hitting the press circuit in support of Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things, Hahn stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, where host Drew Barrymore didn't waste much time getting into the MCU talk. Barrymore kicks in with the Marvel Studios talk early on (at around the 0:40 mark), with Hahn reaffirming how much she loves the show, Agatha, and playing a witch at this stage in her life & career – even going so far as to boast having the "hottest coven on the planet in this show" (American Horror Story: Coven might take issue with that) and how excited she is for viewers to meet the members.

From there, Barrymore probes to see if there's anything new she can offer since her last visit. Nope. "I know less than I did last time," Hahn responded. "It continues to unfold in ways that are surprising to me" (though she did drop a joke "spoiler" about it being set in space). From there, Hahn continued joking about how they would change up what the series is each time they talk about – like, it's going to be a "silent film." Joining Hahn on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming. Now, here's a look at Hahn and Barrymore discussing the MCU:

Elizabeth Olsen & Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at their South by Southwest (SXSW) studio, Elizabeth Olsen (HBO's Love & Death) was asked if Wanda Maximoff would be returning to her old stomping grounds. After admitting that she never knows how to answer those types of questions, Olsen added, "I think I'll be back." Here's a look at a clip of Olsen's response regarding the streaming series:

Elizabeth Olsen on whether Wanda Maximoff is back in the neighborhood on Marvel series 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos pic.twitter.com/agEEcRxh71 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet