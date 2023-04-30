Agatha: Coven of Chaos: Patti LuPone "Still Not Familiar" with MCU Sounds like Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos star Patti LuPone might need a class in MCU 101.

When it comes to learning as much as we can about Disney+ & Marvel Studios' Kathryn Hahn-starring Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Patti LuPone (American Horror Story, Beau Is Afraid) has proven to be a gift that keeps on giving. In a previous interview, the theater veteran revealed who she would be playing. Do you know the character Lilia Calderu? Because LuPone didn't before being cast. In fact, LuPone wasn't up on anything about the MCU before joining the streaming series. "And I'm still not [laughs]," LuPone shared with EW. "I'm still not familiar with it. I had to watch 'WandaVision' twice to figure it out." But even if she has to do a little homework, that's not keeping LuPone from having a great time filming. "I'm having a blast. It's a wonderful group of women, plus a phenomenal crew," LuPone shared. "I mean, the design of this piece is extraordinary. Jac Schaeffer is so talented; she's the creator of 'WandaVision' and now 'Coven of Chaos,' and it's an extraordinary cast of women."

Earlier this month, while visiting the daytime talk show The View, co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about how things are going with the streaming series, and LuPone began letting the details flow. "It's a coven of witches, and I play Lilia Calderu, who apparently is in the Marvel world. I researched her, she's hot, she's really hot, she's got a great body and hair," LuPone shared. "I didn't know there were witches, I didn't know anything about the Marvel world. There are witches in the Marvel world. So, we are a coven of witches, and the witches are Kathryn Hahn, Aubrey Plaza, and [a] Familiar – if anybody knows 'Heartstopper' – is Joe Locke." And then, during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Lupone confirmed that the coven in the streaming series will be a singing coven. "Our lead singer is Kathryn [Hahn]. I'm singing backup, and the songs have been written by Kristen and Bobby Lopez." When asked what it was like singing back-up for this go-around, LuPone added, "I said, 'Listen, I don't harmonize. I've always been a soprano. I've always been on the top line.' But it's just been great fun. There's no CGI, either. What I am seeing on this show is craft."

Here's everything you need to know about Calderu in the Marvel Comics world (including connections to the Book of Cagliostro), with LuPone describing her character as "a 450-year-old Sicilian witch whose power is divination and whose trial is tarot." Joining Hahn & LuPone on Agatha: Coven of Chaos are Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, Debra Jo Rupp, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.