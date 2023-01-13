Agatha: Coven of Chaos Production Update; Directors, Supporting Cast Set to start production next Tuesday, Agatha: Coven of Chaos has tapped Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro & Rachel Goldberg; casting updated.

Marvel Studios & Disney+'s "WandaVision" spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos is officially set to kick off production next Tuesday in Atlanta, and with that news comes confirmation of who will be directing and who else is joining the Kathryn Hahn-starrer. First up, series head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer will be directing multiple episodes. In addition, Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) will also be helming episodes. On the casting side, we know that Hahn will be joined by Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield, and Debra Jo Rupp. We can now add the returning David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, and Kate Forbes to the show's line-up. New faces joining the cast also include Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia.

"'Agatha: Coven of Chaos'… I haven't talked about it yet. It's a fun character. I'll just say, speaking of manifestations… it's all coming together for me with this part," Plaza shared during a recent interview regarding joining the streaming series. And Plaza made clear her true motivation for signing on. "Kathryn Hahn, she's a friend of mine; I've known her for years. We shared a couple moments onscreen in 'Parks and Recreation''10 years ago, but I've never gotten to work with her, really. She's one of the most incredible actresses that's working today. She's a friend of mine. She speaks my language. To be able to get on screen with her and go toe-to-toe with her is what's driving me. I think it's cool that it's Marvel and all that, but I'm really just interested to work with Kathryn Hahn." Here's a chance to check out the full episode of the In the Envelope: The Actor's Podcast, where Plaza also discusses Emily the Criminal and HBO's The White Lotus, touches upon Francis Ford Coppolla's upcoming Megalopolis, and more:

