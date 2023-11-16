Posted in: Disney+, Marvel, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: agatha, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, disney plus, Marvel Studios, mcu, WandaVision

Agatha Not WandaVision Season 2; Shakman: "We Completed That Story"

Director Matt Shakman explains that Agatha: Darkhold Diaries is NOT WandaVision Season 2 - and why WV probably isn't getting a second season.

When we last checked in on how things were going with Marvel Studios & Disney+'s Kathryn Hahn-starring WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Darkhold Diaries (previously: "Agatha: Coven of Chaos" and "Agatha: House of Harkness"), we were getting some interesting intel courtesy of the U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System. But for this go-around, we're getting a chance to hear from director Matt Shakman, who wants to make it clear that "Agatha" should be viewed as a spinoff and not as a second season of the Elizabeth Olsen & Paul Bettany (who is reportedly still set to front his own spinoff, VisionQuest)-starring series.

"['Agatha is] not a 'WandaVision' Season 2, but it's definitely existing in that universe, of course, and with some of the characters that you met on that show, Agatha, in particular… So, you know, there are elements of 'WandaVision' that are out there still in their own way. But, a proper WandaVision Season 2, with more sitcom styles, and all of that is definitely not in the cards," Shakman explained during a recent interview to promote Apple TV+'s Monarch: Legacy of Monsters. But what about a proper second second season of the actual original series? Shakman doesn't think anyone should start holding their breath anytime soon. "I don't think so, you know, we were telling a very specific story, a complete story; a story about grief, about Wanda's journey, having lost Vision, and we completed that story. And Jac Schaeffer is an amazing writer who wrote 'WandaVision', [and she] has created a show called 'Agatha.'"

Agatha Star Sasheer Zamata: Jennifer Kale "Very Different" From Comics

Actress & comedian Sasheer Zamata (Woke, Home Economics, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur) discussed the MCU series during a pre-SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes interview with Mashable. With the topic of witches & witchcraft being one that's fascinated her for some time (including helping to inspire her stand-up special The First Woman), Zamata explained that getting the role of sorceress Jennifer Kale just felt right. "I had already written material for ['The First Woman'] before I went through the audition process. It felt magical that I got to be in a show about witches. I talk about it so much in my special," Zamata shared.

Though her character has a number of past connections to popular Marvel Comics characters (Man-Thing, Howard the Duck, Doctor Strange, and others), the actress shared that her take on the Steve Gerber & Rich Buckler-created character will be "very different" from what comics fans might be expecting. "I definitely did do as much [comic book] research as I could, but the way we formed this character is very different from what I think people expect," Zamata added. And from how she describes it, the vibe on the set seemed to fit perfectly with what she was hoping for. "[Filming 'Agatha'] was so magical and ethereal. It brought that out of everyone on set. There were crystals and candles everywhere. We saged and cleansed the stage all the time. It was the perfect environment for me," Zamata explained.

Elizabeth Olsen & Agatha: Darkhold Diaries

Speaking with Deadline Hollywood at their South by Southwest (SXSW) studio, Elizabeth Olsen (HBO's Love & Death) was asked if Wanda Maximoff would be returning to her old stomping grounds. After admitting that she never knows how to answer those types of questions, Olsen added, "I think I'll be back." Here's a look at a clip of Olsen's response regarding the streaming series:

Elizabeth Olsen on whether Wanda Maximoff is back in the neighborhood on Marvel series 'Agatha: Coven of Chaos pic.twitter.com/agEEcRxh71 — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 12, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Joining Hahn on the "WandaVision" spinoff are Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp, Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Emma Caulfield Ford, David Payton, David Lengel, Asif Ali, Amos Glick, Brian Brightman, Kate Forbes, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, and Maria Dizzia. In addition, head writer & executive producer Jac Schaefer is directing several episodes, with Gandja Monteiro (Netflix's Wednesday) and Rachel Goldberg (Peacock's A Friend of the Family) helming.

